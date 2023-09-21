County plans to take stance on controversial pipeline

Will the Jones County Board of Supervisors take a stance on the proposed pipeline?

The topic came up during the board's Sept. 12 meeting, with Mary Melchert of Monticello asking the supervisors to at least have a discussion on the topic.

The pipeline is currently being proposed in Linn and Delaware counties, not through Jones County. Some county boards have already issued comments on the controversial topic.

"Has the board of supervisors taken a position on an ordinance to safeguard our county with the reality of a possible pipeline that is knocking on our door?" asked Melchert.

Melchert reminded the supervisors of the joint pipeline meeting that took place in July, a joint venture between the Jones County Democrats and Republicans.

"We have discussed it, but have not moved on anything," offered Supervisor Joe Oswald.

He shared that the Linn and Delaware county boards of supervisors are still working on their own ordinances in the midst of lawsuits taking place on the topic as well regarding eminent domain.

"I would like to see us do something similar to neighboring counties," added Oswald, "as long as it fits us. It's better to do ahead of time versus after it happens."

Oswald said this topic might also be something that starts with the Planning and Zoning Commission. Delaware County, for example, does not have a P&Z board, so their county supervisors are taking on the discussion themselves.

"I'm not sure if Linn County is starting with their P&Z or board of supervisors; something like this may need to come from the P&Z first," suggested Oswald of the process of amending the code of ordinances.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach said he doesn't want to get in a position where the county "gets walked all over." He said the South Dakota utilities board ended up rejecting one pipeline application already.

"There's a lot of opposition," noted Zirkelbach.

However, on the flip side, the county would receive some tax revenue from a pipeline corporation.

"You never know who owns them (the pipelines) or what runs through them," voiced Melchert. "That's why there's so much opposition. They're being delayed because of that opposition.

"I don't understand ruining farmland," continued Melchert. "That is our economy in this state."

Zirkelbach said many farms in Jones County, including his own, have smaller pipelines running through them.

"Those are certainly a necessity," he said.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder said he encourages P&Z "to look at what other counties are doing and come up with a proposal to act on."

The board plans to have further discussion and take action at a later date.