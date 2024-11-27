County prepares to begin FY ’26 budget preparations

"Fiscal Year '26 budget season is upon us," noted County Auditor Whitney Hein during the Nov. 19 Jones County Supervisors meeting.

During the meeting, Hein handed out the proposed calendar and timelines for the upcoming budget sessions.

"I mainly wanted to discuss with you guys at this time what December and early January is looking like," she said.

Due to the Nov. 5 General Election, as well as the current U.S. Representative District 1 recount, Hein said the budget timeline got pushed back a bit. Her goal is to send out budget packets to all county department heads by Dec. 16. Those would then come back to Hein by Jan. 8.

By Dec. 2, Hein hopes to have budget request packets for non-county entities online. Those would be due by Dec. 20. Hein asked the board if they still want to hear from non-county entities in terms of funding requests. The board felt those presentations could continue.

"We can get started with those presentations earlier in January before we start getting into departmental presentations," she offered.

Per Iowa Law, and via formal action taken by the supervisors, the Compensation Board (Comp Board) no longer exists. Hein asked the board if they wanted to meet with elected officials twice during the budget season; once to hash out salaries, and again to discuss their departmental budgets.

"The only thing I can think of as to why we would do it separately is because that way we'd have it accurately reflected in their budget that gets turned in," she explained.

The board was agreeable to two separate meetings, with salary discussions starting Dec. 17.

"If we need to do it within a couple of different weeks, that's fine too," offered Hein.

In terms of union negotiations, Hein anticipates those meetings happening in January.

"I have February, March, and April all scheduled out as far as statutory deadlines and when I anticipate public hearings to be set, when we're going to have department presentations, and all of that. The calendar certainly can change as we get into a little more," said Hein.

Last year, the supervisors did not meet the week of Christmas. Per law, the board has to meet on the first business day of the new calendar year, which would be Thursday, Jan. 2. Hein asked the board if they felt they needed to meet the week of Christmas, which would have to either be Monday, Dec. 23, or Thursday, Dec. 26.

In terms of approving claims, Hein said those could be pre-approved during the Dec. 17 regular board meeting.

"We can wait and see if there are any items we'll need to address the week of Christmas and play it by ear," suggested Hein.

In other county business:

• The board canvassed the results of and certified the Monticello Community School District public measure, which includes Jones, Delaware, Linn, and Dubuque counties.

• The board approved a memo to county employees regarding winter weather footwear.

The county's Safety Committee purchased "ice cleats and transitional footwear for employees to try and help reduce some of the falls during the winter months," Hein said. "It always seems like these get turned into during the winter months toward worker's comp. After some discussions with our workers’ comp carriers, it was something we decided to pursue."

The memo, along with the footwear, would be facilitated by the auditor's office.

Hein said the Safety Committee was against a formal policy regarding proper winter footwear, but also wanted something on the record "to encourage the employees to wear their winter weather footwear and to know that it's important and that we value their safety and want to try and reduce the number of claims that we're having."

• The board abated property taxes on a parcel acquired by the Anamosa Community School District.

• The board abated property taxes on three parcels owned by Jones County.

• The board held a closed session per Iowa Code 21.5 with Conservation Director Brad Mormann "to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate."

• The board set a public hearing for Dec. 3 at 9:15 a.m. to re-zone 2.01 acres in Fairview Township from A1-Agricultiural District to C1-Commercial District.

The property is owned by Shaun Lambertsen of Martelle. The family plans to sell flowers, produce, and local goods on the property.

• The board approved assessing the costs related to the abatement of a nuisance located at 10516 Main St., Center Junction, to the owner in the amount of $10,963.25. That included demolition of the home, asbestos removal, restoring the lot, etc.