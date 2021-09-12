County prepares for FY 2023 budget process

As budget season fast approaches, County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the Jones County Supervisors during their Nov. 30 meeting that she is in the midst of preparing budget documents for Fiscal Year 2023.

“I plan to get the budget documents to the department heads by next week,” Hein said. “I’d prefer to get them back from department heads by Dec. 30.”

Hein warned that date might get pushed back depending on how much time the Compensation Board needs to compile and prepare their recommendation to the board of supervisors.

She told the board her goal is to get the documents to them by Jan. 20.

“So when do you want to start to meet with the department heads?” she asked, noting that in the past this process has taken several days. “Department heads know it’s coming.”

Iowa Code states that Hein has to have her budget prep work done and completed by Jan. 15.

“That doesn’t leave me much time and I’m out of the office for a week in early January,” she shared.

The supervisors felt they wanted to meet with county department heads on days other than Tuesday, which is reserved for their board meetings. They tentatively set the week of Jan. 24 as a starting point.

“You’ll also have outside entities coming to you to request funding, too,” warned Hein.

In other county business:

• The board approved filing tax liens for delinquent sewer bills for the Fairview sanitary sewer system. The liens will be filed on two properties, 23131 County Road E-34 and 23111 County Road E-34, both owing $316.

• The board approved filing tax liens for delinquent sewer bills for the Center Junction water and sanitary sewer system. The liens will be filed on four properties: 12601 Prospect St., 10643 First St., 12450 St. Paul St., and 10657 Main St. The amounts due range from $349.06, $443.96, and $562.08.

• The board approved waiving the three considerations and adopted an amendment to the Veterans Affairs Ordinance regarding changes to General Assistance.

During the last board meeting, they approved an increase in General Assistance offerings for rent and utilities at $400 a month for rent, and $200 and $250 a month for heat and propane.

• The board set a public hearing for Dec. 14 at 9:15 a.m. on the county’s reprecincting maps.

“The board of supervisors is responsible for setting the precincts in the county,” said Hein. “This goes hand-in-hand with redistricting.”

There will still be 14 precincts in Jones County. The only change, Hein noted, is that Anamosa South has four additional Census blocks.

• With a Secondary Road grader operator out for planned surgery for some time over the winter, the board and County Engineer Derek Snead discussed keeping the Edinburgh shop open during this time.

“If we take equipment away, it won’t come back to that shop,” commented Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach. “The shop needs to stay open because that’s the center of the county.”

Snead with only person manning the Edinburgh shop, those duties, for the time being, will be absorbed by the Anamosa shop.

In addition, Supervisor Jeff Swisher said he would like to see the Edinburgh shop heated to store equipment inside over the winter, as well as a second driver brought in.

“We can’t add another man to the Edinburgh shop because it’s not big enough,” Snead said. “And we don’t have an extra motor grader.”

It was the general consensus of the board to keep the Edinburgh shop open once the operator returns back to work.

• The board approved a service body contact with Future Line in Cedar Rapids in the amount of $53,548.85.