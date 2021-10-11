County prepares for redistricting review

County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the Jones County Supervisors during their Nov. 2 board meeting that the state’s redistricting maps had been approved. However, the county’s redistricting committee cannot can’t take action until after the Monticello City Council makes its decision regarding the boundaries for city wards. Hein said despite her urging Monticello city officials to act sooner rather than later, official action won’t happen until their Monday, Nov. 15 council meeting.

The board of supervisors will then hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“The maps go into effect on Jan. 15,” Hein said.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked whether the Monticello City Council could hold a special meeting to approve the wards.

“It’s been suggested,” Hein said. “They have 60 days to make a decision, which puts a time crunch on the county.”

Hein told the board she reached out to the chair of the Compensation Board regarding the board’s request that the Comp Board meet earlier than past years to align with the county’s budgeting timeline.

“Now would be the time,” suggested Oswald of beginning the process.

The supervisors felt the Comp Board may want to meet at least a couple of times, especially with four new members joining.

The Compensation Board includes:

• Cindy Bagge and Jason Kurt, representing the board of supervisors

• John Harms, representing Auditor Whitney Hein

• Caleb Petersen, representing County Attorney Kristofer Lyons

• Mike Deutmeyer, representing Sheriff Greg Graver

• Nels Petersen, representing Treasurer Amy Picray

• Abram Tubbs, representing Recorder Sheri Jones

“There is a learning curve to this,” warned Oswald. “We have wage comparables now for their first meeting to go over.”

Hein said she would also contact the county’s HR director, Mike Galloway, to find out about a training workshop for new Comp Board members.

In other county business:

• The board abated property taxes on property located at 449 N. Sycamore St. in Monticello, which was acquired by the City of Monticello.

• The board approved the hiring of Aaron Kunde as the Senior Dining site manager in Monticello, effective Nov. 9. He’ll make $12.76 an hour.

• County Engineer Derek Snead told the board that the Secondary Road crews have been out blading gravel roads throughout the county, preparing for winter.

• The board and Snead took a road tour following their meeting on Oct. 26. One of the roads they toured was 15th Street in southern Jones County. Two 15th Street residents were present at that board meeting to report on the poor condition of the roadway.

Oswald said the comment was made at the previous board meeting that 15th Street was like driving in a third-world country, and that drivers could tell a difference between the Jones and Linn County portions of the road.

“In my opinion, the Jones County portion is better,” he said. “It’s in good shape.”

“It (the road) takes time to heal up,” reiterated Snead. “It’ll continue to get better.”

He said the road will see another load of contract rock in the spring, after it develops a good base.

“But at the end of the day, it’s still a gravel road,” added Snead. "It’s set up better so we can take care of it more easily.”

• Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa (ECI) Director Sherri Hunt informed the board of a meeting on Nov. 4 regarding the future of the Little Lion Learning Center in Olin.

“They’re having a difficult time retaining staff while keeping their rates low,” Hunt shared. “I encourage you to attend.”

Hunt said losing another childcare center in Jones County would have a long-reaching impact.

“It’s a big loss if something happened to that program,” she said.

Little Lions is licensed for 50 kids, though Hunt was unsure of their current capacity.

“They’ve had to turn families away because they have to meet certain ratios and they can’t get the staff,” she added.