County prepares for right of way discussions on 215th Ave.

“We’re lighting the fuse,” declared County Assistant Engineer Todd Postel.

He was referring to the 215th Avenue 3-mile grading and drainage project, southwest of Anamosa. The project extends from 70th Street to Highway 151.

Postel informed the Jones County Supervisors of the progress during their Oct. 10 board meeting.

He has land appraisals coming in, he said, but not for all of the right of way that will be needed.

“Once we see the numbers, we’ll start sending out letters (to the landowners). There are some very good comparables; they were very thorough appraisers.”

Postel said once the right of way letters are sent out, they’ll start scheduling meetings with the landowners.

“It’s an educated opinion,” emphasized Postel of the appraisals. “These are easements. We use DOT rules and federal guidelines.”

County Engineer Derek Snead said the appraisals are always reviewed by a second appraiser, a practice the Engineer’s Office has had in place for some time.

“That’s based on DOT guidelines,” added Postel. “We use two appraisers, especially if gets to eminent domain.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann indicated that it’d be nice to avoid any discrepancies with the landowners.

“We’re trying to make the road better,” he said.

“We try to be fair and do the best we can,” assured Postel.

Pat and Mike Lambert of Monticello were present at the board meeting to request a setback variance on Hardscrabble Road. They plan to construct a 30-by-60-foot building on the property, which also contains an existing shed.

“This location is the only usable spot for a building,” said Snead. “A creek severs three-fourths of the property.”

Several years ago, Secondary Roads purchased additional right of way along Hardscrabble for a box culvert replacement and grading project. This right of way is preventing the Lamberts from building 13 feet inside the 30-foot setback.

Snead said he didn’t foresee any issues with the distance, and recommended the board approve the setback variance.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said if the building is not going to be used to agricultural purposes, the Lamberts would also have to get a variance from the Board of Adjustment.

Pat offered that they plan to use it for cold storage for equipment.

The board approved the variance.

In other county business:

• The board approved to abate a nuisance located at 4157 Main St. Mills, Oxford Junction. The vote passed 3-2, with Supervisors Joe Oswald and Jon Zirkelbach opposed.

“I am not happy with the way it looks,” commented Zirkelbach. “There is still stuff sitting around.”

The board approved an extension on a nuisance located at 22188 162nd Ave., Monticello, until Nov. 10.

• The board set a public hearing to vacation .88 acre to Jeff Hinz along Old Military Road, northeast of Anamosa. The hearing will take place on Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m.

• The board approved the hiring of Bob Michaelis as a part-time transporter for Senior Dining, effective Oct. 6, at $15.90 an hour.

• The board set a public hearing on Oct. 24 at 9:15 a.m. to re-zone 5.53 acres in Cass Township, located near 13504 Highway 151, Anamosa, from R-Residential to C1-Commercial.

“The sale of the land is contingent upon the re-zoning,” Hein said.

• The board approved a quote for five additional security cameras at Broadway Place Annex at $7,500.