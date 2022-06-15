County re-evaluates cost for GIS data requests

In early May, Governor Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 2322 into law. This law relates “to the assessment of fees when a person requests examination and copying of public records.”

This law takes effect July 1.

One important statement within the law to pinpoint: “Although fulfillment of a request for a copy of a public record may be contingent upon receipt of payment of reasonable expenses, the lawful custodian shall make every reasonable effort to provide the public record requested at no other than copying costs for a record which takes less than 30 minutes to produce.”

SF 2322 came up during the June 7 Jones County Supervisor meeting. GIS Coordinator Kristi Aitchison brought the topic to the board of supervisors’ attention, noting that it will also impact GIS data requests and the costs associated with those requests. Aitchison suggested perhaps she should be giving data away at no cost if the work performed took a half hour or less of her time. Right now, she charges 15 cents per parcel.

“That seems extensive,” noted Aitchison, offering that Dubuque County has been charging 10 cents.

She also told the board that the Iowa Freedom of Information Council pointed out several excessive charges recently related to the retrieval of public information.

“We need to follow suit,” she said of lowering the cost. “Most of the people who purchase data (from the county) profit off of it. But our hands are tied with this new law.”

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons agreed with Aitchison’s assessment of the law.

“It limits what we can change,” he told the board. “With this new legislation, our ability to get any revenue is limited unfortunately because we’re doing a lot of work for private enterprises. It’s an unintended consequence.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Aitchison how much revenue she brings in on an annual basis.

“It’s less and less,” she offered. “$300 so far this year. $4,000 (in one year) is the most we’ve made in five years.”

“So basically, now it’s just a service we provide?” clarified Schlarmann.

Aitchison felt that if a data request took less than a half hour of her time, there should not be a fee applied to the request, and no data agreement would be needed.

The board approved the change in GIS agreement pricing.

In other county business:

• In April, two bids were received for pavement markings throughout the county; LL Pelling was the lowest bidder and was subsequently approved.

Jones County Secondary Roads already purchased the pavement paint; they just needed to hire a contractor to apply the product.

County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board that LL Pelling was having trouble securing a supply of resin to apply alongside the paint.

“They are unsure of when the issues will be resolved,” he said. “They anticipate yet this year. But, there is a chance we will not have a contract fulfilled this year.”

Snead indicated that it would be beneficial to the traveling public to have “nice, bright paint” down on the paved roadways before the winter season.

“It’s a better bang for our buck the earlier we get it down,” he said of the longevity. “There is a small advantage to putting it down in the late fall, but then we’re battling temperatures. It takes longer for the paint to dry.”

Snead said once the winter season hits, paint gets chipped off the roadways by road crews clearing off snow and ice.

“We’ll still proceed with the contract as long as it (the paint) gets down by September,” said Snead. “But there is that chance…”

Schlarmann asked if LL Pelling would honor their contract price next year should they not be able to follow through this year.

“That’s very unlikely,” Snead said of the rising cost of materials. “It’s for this construction season.

“We’ll wait a couple of months and re-evaluate,” he continued. “The roads are in pretty good shape, but this would make them safer.”

• The board approved the hiring of Brad Roe as a part-time JETS driver, effective June 7, at $11.65 an hour.