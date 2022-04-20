County to receive additional FEMA funds for derecho expenses

The August 2020 derecho still lingers on…

During the April 12 Jones County Board of Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead updated the board on a new federal FEMA proclamation.

On March 15, President Biden signed HR 2417. It basically states that any actions related to FEMA that happened between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021 are eligible for additional funding support.

The derecho impacted Eastern Iowa on Aug. 10, 2020. Jones County incurred expenses related to tree removal and debris and road signs.

“At that point in time, FEMA would cover up to 75 percent of the funds. This proclamation would increase that up to 90 percent,” shared Snead. “That’s for all of the FEMA projects that happened.”

Jones County stands to see between $50,000 and $60,000.

Secondary Roads contracted with B&J Hauling & Excavation to do the tree debris removal. The Secondary Road crews took care of replacing and repairing all of the signs.

In other county business:

• The bord approved a proclamation requested by Riverview Center to declare April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

• The board opened bids for both lawn care services and mowing/trimming at the courthouse and at the Broadway Place Annex.

Two bids were received. Merrill Mowing bid on just mowing/trimming at both locations. Minger Mowing and Landscape bid on fertilizer, weed control, mowing/trimming, also at both county properties.

The board will take action at their next meeting so they could review bids.

• Dr. Quinn Behrends, a representative on the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee, was present at the board meeting to ask the county to approve a letter of support for the Main Street Iowa application.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said the county sent the same letter of support for Monticello in 2019 for the same efforts.

“Will there be a financial ask?” Oswald asked.

Behrends said the committee has yet to put a figure together until they make a request of the Monticello City Council.

“It’s very worthwhile,” praised Oswald.

The board approved the letter of support.

• The board approved an extension for the COAP (Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program) grant. This was a three-year grant the county was awarded for innovative substance use disorder treatment.

The grant is set to expire in September.

“We’re not close to using all of the funds,” County Auditor informed the board.

This extension brings the contract through September 2023.

“This gives the people involved more opportunities to spend down the funds related to substance abuse,” Hein added.

• The board approved signing the deed over to Virgil and Rhonda Weers in a land exchange with Jones County Conservation.

The property lies near Central Park.