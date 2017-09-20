County refuses private offer to buy dam

About a month ago, the county received a $50,000 offer from Steve Intlekofer of Monticello to purchase Mon Maq Dam on the Maquoketa River in Monticello.

At the Sept. 12 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board unanimously voted against Intlekofer’s offer. The reasoning, offered by legal counsel County Attorney Phil Parsons, was based on the fact that the county cannot sell property like the dam without considering all other offers or opening it up to other interested parties.