County road program hearing, schedule proposed

Jones County Engineer Derek Snead proposed his Five-Year Road Construction Program public hearing for Monday, Dec. 23, at 8 a.m.

(The Board of Supervisors will take official action to set the hearing during their Dec. 3 meeting.)

During the Nov. 26 Jones County Supervisors meeting, Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel presented their proposed construction program to the board.

In the past several years, the hearing was held during the evening at the courthouse. Snead felt they would get better attendance in the morning.

"My experience the last 20 years is that we get more participants during the day, which works better for us and the public," Postel said.

"I don't see many changes on the five-year plan anyway," commented Supervisor Joe Oswald of what was presented.

"It's a very loaded and progressive program right now," offered Snead, "with a lot of money and impact.

"There's not much change from last year," he continued. "The biggest is Landis Bridge with approval of the grant. We jockeyed a couple of projects around slightly; shifted a few things a year or two, but there are no additions from last year's program."

The proposed program includes:

Fiscal Year 2026 (accomplishment year)

• 200th Avenue, over a small creek, twin culvert replacement, $400,000

• County Road X-31, from Anamosa to Old Cass Road, 4.9-mile PCC overlay, $3,500,000

• County Road E-28, from County Road X-28 to Buffalo Creek Bridge, 2.7-mile PCC overlay, $5,750,000

• Total $9,650,000

FY 2027 (priority year one)

• Landis Road, over the Wapsipinicon River, new bridge, $6,770,000

• County Road X064, over Wapsipinicon River overflow, bridge replacement, $1,500,000

• Total $8,270,000

FY 2028 (priority year two)

• Newport Road, over a small creek, twin culvert replacement, $300,000

• Total $300,000

FY 2029 (priority year three)

• County Road E-29, from Highway 38 to Highway 136, 4.3-mile PCC overlay, $4,000,000

• Circle Drive, from Highway 151 to County Road E-23, 1.2-mile PCC overlay, $1,500,000

• Total $5,500,000

FY 2030 (priority year four)

• County Road X-28, from County Road E034 to Wapsipinicon Bridge, 2.3-mile PCC overlay, $2,500,000

• Total $2,500,000

"We moved up X-31 slightly, so it's sooner now," commented Snead.

"We're in a competitive market now, which is another reason we moved it up," added Postel of pricing. "We're really close on the design."

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked about Violet Road.

"The residents on Violet Road would appreciate anything you could do for them," he said.

Postel offered the Engineer's Office is looking at several roads throughout the county for a local maintenance project for asphalt overlays. Those include: Violet Road, Riverview Road, Buffalo Road, and Shaw Road.

Riverview near Cascade is the county's oldest asphalt road. Shaw Road has the highest traffic count.

"We'll be doing a traffic count this summer," offered Postel.