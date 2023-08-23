County road projects still progressing

Jones County Secondary Roads has several projects in the works throughout the county.

During the Aug. 15 Jones County Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead provided updates on those projects.

Regarding the County Road E-34 resurfacing project, Snead said the contractor had plans to start paving the regraded portion of the 3-mile project.

"This is the first layer going down," he said of the E-34 and Fish House Road intersection.

Following that, the contractor will start milling on the west side of the mainline paving.

"That'll take a few days," continued Snead. "Then they'll do the first top layer of the entire stretch of the roadway."

This project also calls for paving the first 50 feet of the E-34 side roads and the shoulder.

The County Road X-64 PCC overlay project was split into two phases. The current, first phase entails replacing the box culverts and flattening the cross-slopes.

"They started clearing and grubbing and replacing the small bridge (with a box culvert)," noted Snead.

The tentative start date on the culvert is Sept. 5. At that time, X-64 will be closed for two to three weeks until the culvert work is complete.

In other county business:

• The board approved reappointing Karla Koehler to the EMS Advisory Board.

With one of the four seats remaining to fill, it was noted that Jill Parham does not wish to be reappointed. Supervisor Jeff Swisher said at the Advisory Board's recent meeting, no one was willing to take Parham's seat.

Chris Lux and Margo Ahrendsen were already previously reappointed.

• The board approved a gathering permit for the Jones County Historical Society for the Edinburgh Folk Festival on Aug. 27. The board also waived the $5 permit fee.

• The board approved the hiring of Kelsi Dearborn as a part-time Senior Dining cook, effective Aug. 16, at $16/25 an hour.

• Snead informed the board of an upcoming retirement of a Secondary Road foreman, following 30-plus years of employment with the county.

The job will be offered internally first to see if there's interest, before opening it to the public.