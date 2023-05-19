County road projects in the works

Five bids were submitted for the survey work for easement plats and maps associated with the 215th Avenue grading project.

During the May 9 Jones County Supervisor meeting, a bid was awarded to MMS Consultants out of Iowa City with a low bid of $23,825. The engineer's estimate was $45,010. The bids ranged from $23,825 to $39,600, all below the estimate.

The survey portion of the project involves 15 landowners. Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said letters would be sent out to all landowners to explain the project.

The first phase of another road project is also in the works. The County Road X-64 PCC overlay project extends from the Cedar County line to Massillon Road. The first phase entails replacing box culverts and flattening the cross-slopes.

This phase was awarded to B&J Hauling and Excavation of Monticello. The tentative start date is July 10.

X-64 will be closed to through traffic during the duration of the project. A detour will be established using 65th Avenue.

In other county business:

• The board met with Senior Dining Director Lisa Tallman to continue the discussion about employee wages.

The board did not feel it was right to rescind previously approved raises, nor did they want to increase the budget to bump the kitchen supervisor to an appropriate wage.

Tallman was willing to take a pay cut to the tune of $1,300 to increase the kitchen supervisor's pay above the other staff.

"I don't see how it's fair otherwise," Tallman said. "She has a lot more responsibilities."

The board approved the request, bringing the kitchen supervisor's pay to $18.02 an hour.

• County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board about some collaborative work his office is doing to assist Camp Courageous.

"They're doing a lot out there," he said of additions and improvements to Camp. "They have construction planned on the north side and a lot of expansion, new housing, and a lighting system."

Last year, the Engineer's Office helped to install new pedestrian crossing signs. Snead said Camp plans to illuminate the signs.

"We've been discussing safety enhancements and cross walks," he told the board. "Charlie (Becker, Camp CEO) requested a speed study (on 190th Street). We did one a couple of years back; the results did not align with the request. So we're investigating how to reduce the speed."

190th is a dead-end road that leads to Pictured Rocks Park.

"There can be quite a bit of traffic at times," he said, especially during the warmer months with people on the river. "It's not like a typical 55 mph road; it's an exception to our typical paved system."

Snead said Becker would like to see the speed reduced to 45 mph near the Durgin Pavilion, and 25 mph by the time people get to Camp's entrance.

• The board abated a nuisance located at 16259 County Road X-31.

• The board approved amendments to contracts with the Department of Human Services for DECAT Project Coordination Services. (The county is just a pass-through entity for these contracts.)

• The board set a public hearing to amend the FY 2023 county budget for Tuesday, May 30, at 9 a.m.