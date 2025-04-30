County seeks bids to replace entire courthouse roof this summer

The Jones County Supervisors have approved the plans and bid letting date for the replacement of roof of the courthouse.

During the April 22 board meeting, a public hearing on the project was held.

The goal is to have the roof replaced this summer, 2025.

The county has been working with Shive-Hattery on the design and bidding process to get to this point.

There will be a complete removal of the roof, 9,500 square feet, and installation of a brand-new roof system. The project estimate is $291,000. It will be covered by ARPA funds.

Bids for the project will be due on Tuesday, May 13, at 10 a.m.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said Shive is also working with the various agencies associated with temporary removal of the communication towers that are currently on the roof. This would also include working around the air conditioning units that are housed on the roof, too.

Hein said the contractor would need to rebuild the roof in sections to accommodate all of the multiple pieces.

"It'll take a couple of months," she warned, saying it would be wrapped up by September.

The roof would also have to be rain-proof at the end of each working day.

The project would also include the lower roof that covers the courthouse elevator shaft.

Former county supervisor Ned Rohwedder asked if the county ever considered replacing the old roof with a metal roof.

Hein said the current roof was put on in 2000; it had a 20-year lifespan.

"We're on year-25," she said.

The new roof would have a 30-year lifespan.

Facilities Maintenance Director Jackson Snyder shared that the original decking on the roof was installed in 1936.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said metal roofs have a 30-year lifespan, but then the gaskets start to go bad.

Sherrie Thurston asked how the roof replacement project would fall into the county's budget.

"It depends on when bids come in and the cost," Hein said. "We might have to rebid if it comes in too high."

She said the project is very much needed with several leaks in the roof recently.

In other county business:

• The board approved a blanket fireworks permit application for Timothy Winders in Anamosa. The permit runs through April 9, 2026.

• The board made of record Conservation's hiring of seasonal staff.

Rebecca Close will make $16.53 an hour, effective May 5. Barbara Kooken will make $15.84 an hour, effective May 7.

• The board approved two interfund transfers.

One resolution transfers $1 million from the Secondary Road Local Option Tax Fund to the Secondary Road Fund.

The other transfers $434,936.72 from the ARPA fund to the General Basic Fund.

• The board approved the annual ARPA compliance report.

The report covers April 1 through March 31 and notes which ARPA-funded projects have been completed and any new projects.

The county's total ARPA expenditures are $2,507,342.34. The county had $4 million to expend.

"We're obligated over $1.7 million toward wages," Hein said.

• Hein updated the board on the courthouse bathroom project. The opening date has been extended until mid-May.

• The board approved a 30-day extension on a nuisance located at 4086 Main St., Oxford Mills, owned by Harry and Ronda Dunfee.

Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos said some work had been done, but not enough to abate the nuisance.

"He's committed to keep working on it," noted Supervisor Darrick Hall.

• The board approved a 30-day extension on a nuisance located at 10664 First St., Center Junction, owned by Amanda Dirks.

Amos said while Dirks did remove a pickup truck and some furniture, there is still a pile of wooden pallets sitting outside.

• The board set a public hearing on a nuisance located at 17205 E-23 County Home Rd., owned by Andrew Stastny, Sr.

"Nothing has changed," Amos said of the condition of the property.

The hearing will take place May 6 at 9:15 a.m.

• The board approved a 30-day extension on a nuisance located at 8346 Slide Rock Rd., Anamosa, owned by Roxanne Rundle.

Amos said this nuisance has been going on since last summer. There is a dilapidated trailer on the property and over-grown weeds.

"Nothing has been done," she said.

• The board approved sending an official notice to Gina Durgin and Trevor Walt, owner of 23298 Fish House Rd., Anamosa, due to a zoning violation, giving them 30 days to come into compliance.

Amos said she received a complaint about this situation late last fall.

"There are a couple of buildings on this parcel that are not in compliance with the zoning district that they're in," said Amos.

She relayed the information to Charles Durgin, Gina's father.

"Either the buildings need to be removed or they could do a deed restriction with the farm," offered Amos. But in order to do that, that property has to be in the same name as the farm."

Since this conversation, nothing has been done to bring their property into compliance. In fact, Amos said construction on the buildings has now been completed.

"He violated the code, I say we proceed just like if he violated our ordinances," recommended Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

• The board approved a pre-construction agreement with the City of Cascade for an overlay project on Riverview Road. The board also approved the final project plans.

The bid letting will take place on May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

The project estimate is $200,000, with 10 percent added for administration fees that will be covered by Cascade for the county's work on the project. The late start date is Sept. 2, with 15 working days.

• The board approved a notice to bidders for overlay projects on Shaw Road in Anamosa and River Road in Monticello.

The project will be let on May 27 at 9:30 a.m. The lowest bidder will be awarded both projects. This project will be separate from the Riverview Road overlay project.

The late start date is Sept. 2 with 10 working days on each road.

• Snead informed the board that Secondary Roads was able to purchase a 2020 RAM1500 for $12,500.