County seeks RFPs for engineering of Public Safety storage facility

Jones County is one step closer to potentially having a new Public Safety storage facility.

This was one of the priority projects mentioned a couple of years ago in terms of using the county's $4 million in ARPA funding.

During the May 7 Jones County Supervisors meeting, the board approved seeking RFPs (requests for proposals) for engineering of a 150-by-80-foot storage facility.

Sheriff Greg Graver, Emergency Management Coordinator Brenda Leonard, and County Auditor Whitney Hein presented their case to the board.

Graver put together a proposed layout of the storage facility, stemming from several visits made to neighboring counties to tour their law enforcement/EMA centers.

There would be approximately 8,160 square feet of "mass storage" space. The facility would also allow for rack storage, storage of the voting machines, indoor parking for squad cars and the EOC (emergency operations center) trailer, storage of EMA equipment, a wash bay, a meeting room/office space, room for first responder trainings, and locker rooms/restrooms.

"The board committed to utilizing those (ARPA) funds on tangible projects. Now because of ARPA funds, we have the type of projects that we can point to years down the road and say that’s what we spent our money on and we were proud to accomplish that," Graver said. "As we have worked on this project, I honestly could not think of a project that I would be prouder of or that would generate more support from the community than a project that supports the first responders of our community, who in turn, support all of us. We all have that connection because in our communities, it is driven by volunteers. With that, there is often not a lot of money to support that. It takes a lot of dedication."

Graver reflected on seeing other county departments, such as Secondary Roads, Conservation, and JETS, secure the funding to build new storage facilities or expand on what they already had. He said for the past 15 years, he's had to work out of a two-stall garage, located on top of the hill by the Broadway Place Annex.

Graver justified the space dedicated to a wash bay, noting that the cost to maintain squad cars has tripled the last handful of years.

"Vehicles that we were maintaining for five years are now being pushed out between six to eight years," he said. "We all know what salt does to vehicles. You can simply look at my budget and see what it’s costing us with vehicle maintenance."

The need for a classroom and training space is also a must.

Graver said over the last six months, he's had to scrounge for meeting space from the City of Anamosa, or use the magistrate courtroom when it's available.

"This is one thing we’ve identified as a major deficiency here," he added. "It’s very difficult to have any kind of meetings or trainings in the courthouse. It just does not work very well."

Graver said he would have never considered it, but knowing the cost of the voting machines and the need to test them from time to time, the Public Safety storage facility would be ideal.

"You have voting machines that are several hundred thousand dollars in cost that you’re dragging out and using up the one space that we have for meetings (the Community Room). (There are) places that actually have a room where they’re all plugged in, all of the testing is done in that location, they’re never moved except for deployment. It’s much better for the machines, plus it opens up our meeting room several times a year."

Graver feels a project like this is something the citizens of Jones County could get behind and support.

"You have to get the message out there," he urged. "My goal is for all county responders to be able to utilize not only the meeting space, but also the large area to house equipment and also use for training. I think that is a super important part of this."

In terms of construction, Graver favors prefabricated concrete for the exterior walls for several reasons. One, he said it provides better protection during inclement weather. Two, on-going energy efficiency.

"We’re stuck with this building for 50 to 70 years. That efficiency will save us money over the decades," he said.

Three, lower maintenance costs.

Graver said the interior walls would be a combination of cement blocks and wood frames.

Supervisor John Schlarmann was opposed to prefab concrete walls.

"They're more expensive," he said. "A steel structure is just as good and would be a very nice building and save quite a bit of money."

As a first responder and former law enforcement officer, Supervisor Jeff Swisher said he'd feel better with concrete.

Leonard said she's talked with many EMAs throughout Iowa, those who have storage facilities like this, and not a one regrets the costs that go into such a facility.

Over the years, Leonard has been approached by the state to house very expensive pieces of EMA equipment, such as generators or a barricade trailer. She said Jones County just never had the room to offer the use of storage.

"For the fair this year, we are getting the communications trailer that we usually get and we’ve also requested through Homeland Security for another asset that is quite expensive," she noted. "But we have no place to store that when we get it."

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach asked if storing such equipment meant the use of federal funding for the construction of a storage facility. Leonard said no funding, but the county can write-off the state's equipment.

The board asked about the cost of engineering. Leonard said Montgomery County paid $30,000 for engineering. She said hiring an engineer helps in addressing all of the stipulations per Iowa Code when building a Public Safety facility.

"You need someone who is qualified to draw out the plans and to know where all of the wiring needs to go," added Hein.

Graver said he and Leonard have put a lot of time and effort toward this project.

"We will never have this opportunity again," he said passionately. "We also have to remember that this project is much greater than any individual. Can you imagine this board and those of us who have been involved in this project, giving something like this to our first responders.? The first responders, in turn, support and serve the public that we all serve. That’s where, to me, this project is worth it. This is something that we can put our names on that will likely outlive us and provide a benefit to all of our first responders. If the public can’t get behind that, I don’t know what they can get behind."

Knowing that a large portion of the county's ARPA funds may go toward engineering, if not to help with construction, Graver urged the board "to do your best to try and maintain what is left of the ARPA funds until we have a good grasp of what this project is going to cost to be able to pay for this project."