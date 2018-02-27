County set proposed department head increases

Published by admin on Tue, 02/27/2018 - 2:38pm
Jones County department heads now have a better idea of what the county is proposing for salary increases.
The Jones County Supervisors approved salary increases for budgetary purposes during their Feb. 20 meeting. Department heads with and without staff supervision were the topic of discussion.
The board spoke with the county’s HR director, Mike Galloway, via conference call during their meeting to discuss the compensation analysis Galloway put together for comparisons.
