County sets budget hearings for FY22, FY 23

Several budget items were approved by the Jones County Board of Supervisors at their March 8 meeting, concerning both the Fiscal Year 2022 and FY 2023 budgets.

Three different public hearings will be held on Tuesday, March 29.

The 9 a.m. hearing will be to amend the FY 2022 county budget. Comments will be received on proposed reductions to departmental appropriations that are in excess of 10 percent or $5,000 (whichever is greater), of the current appropriation. The following departments are impacted:

• Substance Abuse Services – the original appropriation was $22,100. The total proposed reduction is $5,600, to reflect a reduction in services.

• DECAT/CPPC/ECI (Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa) – the original appropriation was $90,127. The total proposed reduction is $17,280, to reflect ECI moving to a fiduciary fund.

• Senior Dining – the original appropriation was $298,184. The total reduction is $77,204, to reflect a reduction of staff hours and in services due to COVID-19.

• Wapsipinicon Trail Project – the original appropriation was $352,080. The total proposed reduction is $252,080, to reflect a change in the construction plan. Most of the construction will happen in FY 2023.

• Capital Projects – the original appropriation was $95,000. The total proposed reduction is $50,000, to reflect a reduction in the amount needed to be spent in FY 2022.

• Environmental Restoration – the original appropriation was $10,000. The total proposed reduction is $2,000, to reflect a reduction in the amount needed to be spent in FY 2022.

A 9:05 a.m. public hearing will also be held on March 29 to amend the overall FY 2022 budget, taking the above re-appropriations into account.

The FY 2022 revenues are being amended to show a $2,351,609 increase. This increase stems from $2,008,521 being transferred into the ARPA Fund from the General Fund. The remaining $343,088 is due to an increase in various funding related to grant revenue and an increase in the estimated Road Use Taxes.

The FY 2022 expenditures are being amended to show a $2,768,101 increase. This increase is due to a $2,008,521 being transferred from the General Fund to the ARPA Fund. The remaining $759,580 is due to an increase in housing Jones County inmates out-of-county, an increase in Public Health expenditures related to grant revenue, the purchase of a motor grader, and an additional full-time staff member in the Auditor’s Office.

The final public hearing will be held at 9:10 a.m. on the FY 2023 county budget. This budget will reflect the following:

• Gross taxes levied to be $9,604,214

• Tax breakdown reflecting $9,431,025 levied on property and $173,189 as utility replacement taxes

• $55,000 of said levy is specifically designated for county facility capital improvements, major software updates, election equipment replacement, aerial tax map update, and other one-time projects deemed by the board of supervisors to be of service to the public

• No debt service levy is included in the proposed budget

• Total revenues of $20,644,175

• Total expenditures of $21,584,732