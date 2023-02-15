County sets maximum tax levies for FY 2024

Following their Fiscal Year 2024 budget review work session on Feb. 7, the Jones County Board of Supervisors set a maximum possible tax levy and a public hearing date as they near finalizing the county budget.

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9:01 a.m.

The proposed increase for the county's General Fund of 13.71 percent is equal to a $955,538 increase in tax dollars. The Rural Fund proposed increase of 11.46 percent is equal to a $301,653 increase in tax dollars.

These percentage increases allow the county to propose $7,926,942 in total tax dollars in the General Fund; and $2,934,463 in Rural Services. For FY 2023 (current year), there was $6,971,404 in the General Fund and $2,632,810 in Rural Services.

"This is the total tax dollars we cannot go over," noted County Auditor Whitney Hein.

She said the board decided to set their tax levy high due to the unknown associated with Senate File (SF) 181. The Iowa Senate passed a bill recently to rectify a state accounting error concerning residential property taxes. This bill would impact cities and counties across the state, just as many are finalizing their FY 2024 budgets.