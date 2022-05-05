County sets public hearing on ARPA funds

Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. is the date and time the Jones County Supervisors chose to hear from the public regarding the county’s allocation of $4 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding.

During the last board of supervisor meeting, the board placed on file a recommendation from the ARPA Committee. The suggestions from the committee are not set in stone, as the decision lies with the board of supervisors on how to best spend the money.

County Auditor Whitney Hein encouraged the board to have a list of potential projects they wish to present to the public during the hearing.

“You need to organize a plan to present to the public for feedback on,” she said.

While the county is not required to have a public hearing on the matter, the board felt it would be in their best interest to inform and hear from the public.

“We don’t want to raise false hope for folks,” explained Supervisor Joe Oswald of how the money would be spent. “It’s good to have a list the public is aware of. And if we have a public hearing, it’s not fair to not let the public speak and express their thoughts.”

Oswald said the board also needs to explained to the public what the requirements are concerning how the ARPA funding can be spent; as well as what it cannot be spent on.

The public hearing will also be made available via Zoom for those who cannot attend in-person.

The board also approved the annual State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Compliance (ARPA) Report, of which Hein had to submit by April 30.

Hein explained the report details that the county approved allocating the funds toward standard allowance revenue loss provision.

“We have not obligated nor spent any of the funds at this time,” noted Hein.

As the county does spend the money, Hein will continue to submit further reports.

“But we don’t have to break it down by specific projects,” she told the board of a detailed report. “This will make reporting more streamlined.”

“This is in-line with why we chose to go this way,” said Oswald of the revenue loss provision, making things easier on the county auditor when it comes to tracking the spending. “It would be silly to hire someone to manage the reporting.”