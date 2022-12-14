County supervisors, officials meet with legislators

The Jones County Board of Supervisors met with area legislators on Dec. 6 to discuss a wide range of topics as the start of the legislative session nears on Jan. 9.

Sen. Carrie Koelker, District 33, and Rep. Steve Bradley, District 66, not only heard from the supervisors, but county officials as well.

Some of the topics discussed included: the EMS Bill, funding for infrastructure (roads and bridges), eminent domain, veterans, and mental health.

Bradley said the legislators have already been in Des Moines, caucusing. Some of the hot-button topics already floating through the Capitol have been taxes, education, school funding, enrollment, and the budget.

“Enrollment is down in Iowa,” shared Bradley.

He said the next school year should be interesting, considering enrollment and what superintendents will ask the state for in terms of funding.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher noted some changes needed with the state’s EMS Bill that was signed into law last year.

“One concern is that tax money can’t go to pay wages,” he said of the paramedics and EMTs. “We have a tough time keeping paramedics. It needs to be tweaked.”

Koelker prefaced that there are roughly 60 new state legislators this year, following the Nov. 8 election, and each legislator will have his/her own bills they want to see passed.

“There are a lot of new voices and ideas,” she said. “We have 2,000-plus bills filed. Some will not go anywhere; some will rise in session.”

There is a two-year lifespan for each bill.

However, she said rural EMS is important.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said it might be difficult for a county EMS service to spend the funds on specific items and still do some good for the service. For instance, County Auditor Whitney Hein said the money has to go towards physical/tangible things.

“How can you do that with personnel as an expense?” she asked. “Every county structures it (EMS) differently.”

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons also chimed in.

“The legislature needs to clarify it one way or another,” he said. “They’re very silent on that (personnel as an expense). The bill doesn’t contemplate it at all. It needs to be very clear.”

“So you want state control over it, but local control of the money?” asked Koelker.

“It would just be nice to entice people to volunteer; volunteers are not as prominent as they used to be,” added Supervisor Ned Rohwedder of EMS services. “Rural services are strictly volunteer.”

Koelker asked if Jones County spent any of their CARES ACT (ARPA) funds toward EMS. The answer is “no.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann also felt the 15-year sunset on the EMS tax levy was too long.

“We can’t change our (tax) rate for 15 years without another vote,” he told the legislators.

“And then we take the chance of having it not pass and it all goes away,” added Oswald.

Schlarmann brought up the need for funding for roads and bridges, and how electric vehicles pose a problem.

“They’re not paying their share of road tax,” he said.

Bradley offered that the state is looking at changing the registration for electric vehicles.

“It’s always a topic of discussion,” Koelker said of the road tax in Iowa. “Rural Iowa has issues with severely damaged roads versus urban Iowa.”

Schlarmann said he has to pay a road-use tax and extra taxes when it comes to his semi.

“Electric vehicles are just as heavy and they don’t pay taxes,” he said.

Koelker said most in the Iowa Senate support having electric vehicle owners pay their share “because they use the roads, too.”

Lyons brought up an issue at the local level concerning eminent domain. He explained that current law rules against the government entity when it comes to acquiring property “for a legitimate public purpose.”

A couple of years ago, Secondary Roads took on a road reconstruction project that required the purchase of right of way from affected landowners.

“Every landowner but three signed off,” recalled Lyons.

The Engineer’s Office and Lyons’ office ended up proceeding with condemnation on those three properties, with the Condemnation Board agreeing with the county. However, the owners appealed and the cases went to District Court. The county was liable and had to pay $20,000 of attorney fees on top of it all, too. Litigation was an 18-month process.

“Jones County taxpayers were on the hook for this,” Lyons said. “The landowners all got a better road, better emergency access. The landowners to this day will say they were not justly compensated (for right of way).”

Recorder Sheri Jones said administration fees need to be looked at and adjusted for service her office provides, as well as the Treasurer’s Office. Koelker said she supports seeing an increase in those fees so the counties can keep more of the costs of doing business.

VA Administrator Susan Yario shared a letter from the Department of VA regarding the state not being able to fulfill requests for funding through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund.

“That is critical,” she said. “Veterans need that extra money. They’re holding it back. Not a lot of veterans use it, but when they do, it’s a necessary need.”

County Engineer Derek Snead circled back to Schlarmann’s question about road funding.

“I know it’s a small portion of your budget,” he told the legislators.

He said federal grants are not a great solution because they go to the more populated counties than the rural areas.

“It’s not an even disbursement,” he said. “Iowa is not a big target area for federal grants.”

Plus, counties like Jones have to spend a lot of money preparing a grant application, to have it fail.

“We spend a considerable amount preparing the application with a low percentage of it even being awarded.”

In addition, Snead said the cost for road projects has increased.

“How do we increase revenue?” he asked. “We all want a modern and enhanced transportation system, but we’re watching them deteriorate and have to close structures. We’re not increasing our connectivity with our system.

For the Landis Road Bridge replacement project, Snead said the county would have to save for 18 years before they could afford that price tag.

“You raised the gas tax once in the last 30 years,” he said. “There have been lots of changes in vehicles since then, and the County Engineer’s Association feels that’s the best way to increase the loss of revenue. It’s the most effective way. We can’t break even with what passed in 2015.”

Snead also felt that the weight of farm equipment allowed on roadways is not helping either.

Koelker asked Snead if he had brought the funding issue up with the congressional legislators.

“I encourage you to connect with your federal elected officials and get them out here and show them your issues,” she said.

“It costs us $40 million a year to keep up with our system,” he said. “Construction costs are not going back to what they used to be. And people will always want more rock and better roads. It’s difficult to tell them we can’t afford it when taxes are going up.”

“Everyone wants a paved road,” added Rohwedder. “We’re trying to maintain the ones we have.”

“A lot of people want us to spend our reserves for projects,” Koelker said. “We have to be careful. We can’t continue with a funding stream on the backs of taxpayers.”

Rohwedder, who serves on the MHDS regional governing board, said mental health is a concern due to staffing shortages.

“We need workers; that’s the problem,” said Bradley.

Koelker shared that the state put $72 million into the mental health system rather than ask taxpayers to foot the bill.

“There’s an extreme rise in mental health needs,” she said, “especially with children’s mental health. That goes back to the schools.”