County Supervisors prioritize ARPA-funded projects

During an Aug. 30 work session as part of the Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board narrowed down their priorities concerning the spending of $4 million in ARPA money.

The board’s top four priorities are:

• Courthouse improvements (ADA public restrooms on the main floor, proxy card access to county buildings, and an automatic door operator on the west entrance)

• Purchasing land for a possible new justice center (sheriff’s office and dispatch) and a storage facility of Emergency Management

• Radio communications equipment for dispatch (an E911 Service Board project)

• A master plan for Central Park

The county has until Dec. 31, 2024, to commit ARPA funds to various projects. They have a Dec. 31, 2026, deadline to fully expend the money.

In April, the board received recommendations on various ways to spend the money from the county’s ARPA committee. Three of the four priorities stem from the committee’s list.

In May, a public hearing was held at the courthouse to receive comments and suggestions from the citizens of Jones County. Several people at that meeting commented about the improved camping needs at Central Park.

With several project ideas on the table, Auditor Whitney Hein offered that she has not tied dollar amounts to any of the projects unless the board is sure they plan to pursue it.

“I didn’t want to go out and get quotes unless you’re sure about appropriating the funds,” she said.

Each supervisor around the table offered his ideas on the priorities in terms of major projects and minor/soft projects.

When it came to putting some money toward a new justice center, the board felt this needed to be a bond issue project.

“I don’t want to allocate ARPA money toward that because we can’t cover the whole cost,” commented Supervisor John Schlarmann. “But I’m in favor of buying ground.”

He further explained that if the board did offer ARPA funds toward the project and the bond was voted down, they’d have to have a backup plan to spend the $4 million by the end of 2026. And no one knows when a bond issue vote will even be on a ballot.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher agreed.

“If the bond falls through, we have the ground for the future,” he said.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said EMA is in need of storage. A new building could possibly offer storage and future office space for both EMA and E911. He said during the pandemic, EMA Coordinator Brenda Leonard had to store COVID PPE items in Linn County due to lack of space in Jones County.

“We didn’t have the room,” he said.

Hein said if the board’s top four priorities don’t add up to $4 million, there are other suggestions the money could go toward:

• Splash pad in Olin

• A new public library in Cascade

• A new ticket office/first aid station at the Jones County Fair

Representatives associated with each of these projects previously approached the supervisors for consideration of funding.

“The fair is a big draw to the county,” commented Schlarmann. “I’m in favor of helping the fair. It’s a good investment.”

Swisher, a former sheriff’s deputy, said there is always talk about the security risks at the fair at the front gate entrance. He said improving the ticket office would be a huge benefit.

“I’m thinking about the big picture, how we can benefit everybody in Jones County,” Swisher said of his vote for ARPA spending.

“I haven’t given a lot of thought on things not specific to Jones County,” added Supervisor Ned Rohwedder of his votes. “I’m behind these projects, but not for using this money on.”

Concerning the Cascade library, Oswald said he favors some sort of financial support, but on a reduced amount. He asked Hein to research what the supervisors in the past gave to the Monticello and Anamosa libraries when they were built.

While the board came to a consensus on the Central Park master plan, Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach admitted to having mixed feelings about the campground specifically.

“We could spend our whole budget on Conservation,” he said.

With the board designating the top four ARPA-funded projects, Hein will now investigate cost estimates associated with each project. She said Shive-Hattery might have to be involved in engineering and designing the renovation of the restrooms. She will also put some resolutions together for the board to approve at their next meeting.

“We need to document and track the money,” Hein said. “We need to be transparent and make it extremely clear what the money is being used for.”

Swisher said with this being federal dollars, it’s more work for the county auditor to track.

“It’s a burden on the auditor,” he said.

Hein warned the board that the county will be subject to additional audits due to these federal dollars, at least for the next four to five years until the money is spent.