County tables pet, service animal policies yet again

The Jones County Board of Supervisors tabled approval of the county’s new Service Animal and Employee Pets policies for the second time during their Sept. 10 board meeting.

The decision to table it this time was due to the addition of language in the Service Animal Policy pertaining to emotional support animals.

“The purpose of this policy is to establish procedures for the use of services animals in Jones County,” states the policy.

The policy went on to state that “county employees with disabilities may be permitted to bring a service animal or an emotional support animal into the workplace as a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)…”

Per the federal guidelines, service animals are defined as any dog or miniature horse.

“Whether we like the miniature horse thing in our transport system, it doesn’t matter,” voiced Supervisor Jeff Swisher. “It’s a federal law; we have to abide by it and we’re following the guidelines of the feds and the state.”

The purpose of the Employee Pets Policy “is to ensure a safe, healthy, and productive work environment for all employees and visitors by prohibiting pets and other animals in the workplace.” Employees are not allowed to bring pets into any county building, office, workspace, or vehicle. “This prohibition extends to all common areas” of the courthouse.

It goes on to state, “Pets and animals brought to county parking lots, sidewalks, and lawns must always be leashed or caged. Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets and are liable for any damage or injuries they may cause.”

The policy does not apply to areas managed by the Conservation Department. Nor does it apply to service or emotional support animals.

Nancy Shaffer of Anamosa, who has raised and trained service dogs, questioned the inclusion of emotional support animals within both polices. She said an emotional support dog does not perform a specific task like a service dog. She said by law, if someone enters a public space, like the courthouse, with an animal, there are only two questions that can be asked of that person: “Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability? What work/task has the dog been trained to perform?”

Further, she said emotional support dogs are not covered by the ADA, nor do they have public access.

“Everybody is going to say that their dog is an emotional support dog; it does not perform a single task, a specific task,” Shaffer said. “An emotional support dog just makes me feel good; that’s not performing a task. So I think you’re getting it a little muddy by putting emotional support dogs in there.”

The board couldn’t explain why emotional support animals were included in either policy.

“I don’t think you’re gaining anything by having it in there,” added Shaffer. “You’re not going to get rid of the problems that you have encountered.”

The board sought advice on both policies after receiving complaints about dogs in the courthouse.

“Elected officials are kind of controlling their own offices. So even if we pass this, they can kind of do something else in their own office because they’re an elected official,” offered Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

“I’m not concerned about what Mr. Graver was doing in his office,” Shaffer said. “I’m looking at it from a service dog standpoint because I volunteer helping to raise and train service dogs with an organization out of West Des Moines.”

Shaffer offered that regardless if the dog is a service dog or not, if it’s being disruptive, the county has the right to ask the person to leave.

“They are animals. They have their moments, even as a trained service dog,” she said. “If it’s continually disruptive and action isn’t being taken by the handler, then you can ask them to leave.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald said he doesn’t want to put county employees in a position where they have to patrol the property.

“I had a dog in my office the other day,” shared County Recorder Sheri Jones. “I’m not going to kick them out. If the dog barks, then I’ll ask them to leave.”

“I would just ask that if the policy passes, that everybody in the courthouse not tell people to leave, but say ‘We do have a policy. Next time you come here, please leave your animal at home,’” encouraged Oswald. “It’s no different than if someone comes in here smoking. Are we going to allow people to come in here smoking cigarettes?”

Oswald said there’s no telling whether someone is allergic or afraid of dogs.