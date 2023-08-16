County to take public comment on 215th Ave. during Sept. 12 hearing

The Jones County Engineer’s Office has plans to reconstruct 215th Avenue southwest of Anamosa. In order to do so, a public hearing concerning the scope of the project needs to take place.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, during the Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m.

During the Aug. 8 board meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead provided some background information to the supervisors. He said letters will go out to all affected landowners to inform them of the hearing.

Right of way will be needed for improvements to 215th Avenue between 70th Street and Highway 151, which is just under 3 miles. The project “includes betterment of horizontal and vertical curves, replacing deteriorated structures, and improving roadway drainage.”

Snead said during the hearing, he’ll provide general information about the project, “where we’re at and where we’d like to go.

“We hired a consultant to put together right of way maps,” he continued. “No amount (for the purchase of right of way) is set in stone yet.” He said that information will be available prior to the letting of the project.

“This has been on our program for a long time,” Snead added. “If the right of way goes as we hope, we’ll have no problems having a letting and construction next year.”

Wes Terry, a landowner on 215th Avenue, was present at the board meeting. He said he’s been in contact with Snead regarding this project and the required easements.

Terry said his property, which used to be the old bait shop, is now used as a parking lot, which he’d like to put a stop to.

“It’s been packed there,” Terry said. “It’s a nuisance now. I’d like to shorten the culvert there; we no longer need a 120-foot culvert. I’d like to have it taken out.”

John Ely was present at the board meeting to express his interest in purchasing some property from the county near the Edinburgh Village for the purpose of providing better reception as a ham radio (amateur radio) operator. Ely lives directly across the street from the 17.95 acres in question.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach explained to Ely that any time there is interest in selling county property, the board has to offer it to the public first so everyone has a fair shot and hold a public hearing.

He added that if anyone is opposed to the sale of the county land, the deal is off.

“We have to also decide if we want to sell it or not,” added Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the board that this property is part of the county farm, which is currently under lease, with one more crop season to go.

“We can’t legally break a lease mid-term,” she said.

Ely said he was surprised to see the land had property tax assigned to it if it’s county-owned.

“It’s because we lease it out and we (the county) pay the property tax,” Hein explained.

The board offered to look into the details on selling a portion of the property.

In other county business:

• The board approved re-zoning three parcels on 150th Avenue in Monticello from A-Agricultural to R-Residential.

The property is owned by Lisa and Michael Stark. The re-zoning was at their request to allow for a possible split of the property in the near future.

Land Use Administrator Sheralyn Schultz said a couple neighboring residents were at the Planning & Zoning meeting with some concerns, but once the situation was explained, they were not opposed to the re-zoning.

• The board approved a letter of support for the City of Monticello for a REAP grant application. The grant would help with the purchase of land for a trail extension.

• The board approved an application for TSIP (Traffic Safety Improvement Program) funds in the amount of $500,000 for a safety edge as part of the County Road X-64 PCC overlay project. Snead said this is a project his office hopes to start next year, with a letting in March and paving over the late summer.

“The road is 20 feet wide now and we’re adding a safety edge with wider pavement,” explained Snead.

X-64 has a very low accident rating with a traffic count of 430 to 550 vehicles.

• Supervisor Jeff Swisher urged the board to start making some decisions concerning the county’s ARPA funds. The money has to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024; and fully spent by Dec. 31, 2026.