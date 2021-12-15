County takes action on FY ’22 budget amendments

During the Dec. 7 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board took care of several items related to the county’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

A public hearing was held concerning reducing the FY 2022 departmental budgets of the Budget Holding Department by more than 10 percent of their original appropriation.

County Auditor Whitney Hein explained that the Budget Holding fund is where the county holds funding it’s choosing to keep out of other departments for various reasons. In this case, the board held money from the Conservation Department due to the Jones County Conservation Board increasing wages beyond what the board of supervisors approved.

With no public present to offer comments, the board approved reducing the Budget Holding fund by $8,973.

The board also held a public hearing to amend the FY 2022 county budget. Again, no public was present.

The breakdown of the funds needing to be amended include:

• Conservation, an increase of $73,423 for the purchase of a skidloader that was budgeted for FY 2021, but was not delivered until FY 2022

• Jones County Economic Development, an increase of $1,635 for the county’s support of the childcare feasibility study that was approved in FY 2021, but didn’t get invoiced until FY 2022

• Conservation Derecho Fund, an increase of $99,909 which are the insurance proceeds that were received in FY 2021, but only $60,000 was budgeted to be spent in FY 2022. Cleanup efforts are ongoing and Conservation needs to increase their spending beyond what was originally planned.

• Memorial Hall (Wyoming), an increase of $5,000 from unused budgeted funds from FY 2021. The board of supervisors decided to move that into FY 2022 for maintenance projects.

• Budget Holding, a decrease of $8,973, per the reason previously stated in this article

The total FY 2022 budget amendment is an increase of $170,994, which is spending authority.

The board approved adopting the FY 2022 budget amendment. The original total revenues were $20,475,028. That remains unchanged by the amendment. The original total expenditures increased from $22,200,752 to $22,371,746.