County takes first step to declare EMS ‘essential’

The Jones County Board of Supervisors is moving ahead in an effort to declare EMS services in Jones County as “essential.”

The board took action during their Sept. 28 meeting and passed a motion authorizing County Auditor Whitney Hein to draft a notice, with assistance from County Attorney Kristofer Lyons. That notice will be published in county newspapers, informing the public of the board’s intention to declare EMS as an essential service.

Earlier this summer, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law right here in Monticello that allowed counties to declare their EMS services as essential, opening up additional funding sources for many EMS services that are suffering financial losses.

Before the notice Hein drafts is published, it will again come back to the supervisors for their final approval.

Hein informed the board that notice of their intent has to be published 60 days before the board passes the resolution. The resolution will spell out just what would appear on a ballot, asking the public to vote in favor of the board’s “essential service” request. The county must also have a mechanism in place as to how they plan to fund EMS countywide.

“It’s a lengthy process,” noted Supervisor Jeff Swisher, who has been working with county EMS services on the measure. “We need to get the ball rolling.

“We need a good, core group to work with EMS moving forward,” continued Swisher of forming an advisory committee.

Hein said she’s been reaching out to other counties asking for a sample public notice on the matter. However, not many counties have started pursuing the issue.

“Only one county has published notice of their intent,” he said.

“It’s really in our hands,” said Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

There are three different ways the county could pursue when it comes to funding EMS: property tax, income tax surcharge, or sales tax.

“No one has looked into how much money (each option) would rise,” said Rohwedder.

“I hope everyone will come on board for the betterment of the county and to make this happen,” Swisher said of public support.

“There are huge expenses out there,” added Rohwedder. “It’s complicated in Jones County because we had two paid services (Monticello and Anamosa) and unpaid services.”

In Hein’s draft notice, Supervisor John Schlarmann asked that she include the fact that the EMS essential service declaration is due to the state legislature passing a law to do so. Schlarmann said some voters may not know the reason behind such action.

In other county business:

• The board approved a 28E agreement between the Iowa DNR and Jones County.

The agreement allows Environmental Health and Coordinator Paula Hart to issue private water well construction permits.

Hart said the last time the agreement was updated was in 2003.

“The well has to be inspected by the DNR before they can receive a permit,” explained Hart.

• Jess Wiedenhoff, Public Health, interim coordinator, shared that aside from COVID numbers on the rise, RSV and STDs are also on the rise in Jones County.

“It’s quite a serious concern,” she said.

For the RSV cases, she said it’s odd that cases are popping up because it’s early in the season.

“We’ve also seen a drastic rise in STDs over the last month and a half,” she said.

Wiedenhoff reminded individuals that preventative services are available free of charge through Public Health.

• The board approved the first consideration to repeal and replace the Jones County Floodplain Management Ordinance.

There will be two more considerations.

• The board approved abating property taxes on property located on Circle Drive outside Anamosa in Cass Township. The property, approximately 1.8 acres, is owned by the county.

• Hein told the board that the state legislature will enter into a special session on Oct. 5 to consider the proposed new statewide redistricting maps.

“Hopefully it’ll pass or it will be a long road ahead,” said a hopeful Hein.

Hein said she would stay in contact with the county’s redistricting committee.

If the maps are approved at the state level, the county will be forced to re-align its supervisor districts to maintain equal representation in population.

“The county will also have to re-divide the precincts and meet the population requirements for that as well,” noted Hein.

• Derek Snead and Todd Postel with Secondary Roads shared that the two took part in a speaking engagement in collaboration with the Federal Highway Commission on road safety features.

“Every year 30 people die in rural roadways,” noted Postel.

Nine hundred-plus county engineers from across the country took part in the online webinar event.

“We talked about our safety edge and its success,” continued Postel of a feature that can be seen on County Road X-44/Amber Road.

“We stressed that we’re trying to make things safer for the traveling public and help save a life,” added Postel.

• Snead offered a brief update on Stone Bridge. Origin Design completed the ground penetrating radar portion of the load-rating project. This means they’ve been able to collect the necessary data to use to put together a model of the bridge.

“I’m hopeful we’ll get the document in the not-so-distant future to review,” offered Snead.

• Schlarmann shared that the Board of Health was forced to close down an eating establishment in Onslow that continues to be non-compliant. He said they’ve been deficient for the last three or four years.

“It was a difficult decision to suspend their (food) license,” he said. “They have 30 days to comply or it will be a permanent shutdown.”