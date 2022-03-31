County takes steps to form EMS Advisory Council

Three members of the Jones County EMS Association were present at the March 22 board of supervisor meeting to discuss the formation of an EMS Advisory Council as the county prepares to seek a public vote on funding EMS services countywide.

Britt Smith, Monticello police chief and Association vice president; Jean McPherson, Association chair and Olin Ambulance volunteer; and Sheila Frink, Association treasurer and member of Anamosa Ambulance, were all present to give some background on the “EMS as an Essential Service” concept.

“We’ve had several meetings of the Jones County emergency services team,” said McPherson. “We’ve gone over several aspects of the process.”

The board of supervisors approved publishing a notice of intent to appoint members to an EMS Advisory Council. The Association came prepared with a list of potential names, aside from any public interest as well.

As this process moves along, McPherson said they are also working with UnityPoint Health when it comes to marketing and educating the public (the voters) on the importance of declaring EMS as an essential service and opening it up to equal funding.

“The marketing team has already put together quite a bit of information already for us,” said McPherson. “Once that goes out to the general public, we can proceed to put it on the ballot in November.”

The EMS Advisory Council would serve as a liaison to all EMS services in Jones County, helping to establish an operating budget and make recommendations to the boards of supervisors concerning a respectable levy rate.

“We all have different needs, different financials, different structures,” warned Smith of how the EMS services are put together.

With eight to 10 EMS services in the county, Smith said they’d like to see at least two representatives from each on the Advisory Council.

“You’ll decide how best to utilize the avenue in which to generate funding,” Smith told the supervisors.

“We could put the maximum levy out and adjust it based on the needs,” suggested Supervisor John Schlarmann.

Auditor Whitney Hein explained that once the voters of Jones County pass a levy rate, the rate will have to remain the same for 15 years “unless there is another vote to change it.

“It’s a set rate,” she added. “It does not account for valuation changes.”

Smith agreed.

“If we put it back out for another vote, we risk voting it down and losing all of the progress we made,” he said. “We need to determine an acceptable rate for a significant duration and in incrementality increase it.

“The Advisory Council, once established,” continued Smith, “will have a fairly big job of evaluating each (EMS) service’s needs and determining what is an acceptable rate. It can be overwhelming, but a necessary step to take before it goes to the public.”

Once the levy rate is listed on the ballot, a 60-percent super majority vote is needed to pass, more than just a majority (50 percent).

“The majority of the public already thinks they’re funding us,” Smith said. “And they are, to some degree. But it’s disproportionate compared to fire and police. We receive township revenue, but it’s still disproportionate.”

It comes down to the city and county residents all paying the same to help fund and contribute toward EMS services.

“We’re on the forefront of having a plan in place,” Smith said of how far Jones County has come. “A lot of counties are looking our way for how Jones County is doing this. We serve as a benchmark.”

In order to make the November ballot, Frink said the advisory council has to get to work once it’s formed and start hitting the pavement in terms of voter education by June.

“Education will be a huge part of this,” she urged. “We’ve made a marketing budget, and our marketing team is working pro bono through UnityPoint.”

Hein said the state code spells out what the levy funding could be spent on, what are acceptable expenditures and what isn’t.

Smith disagreed, noting it’s up to the Advisory Council how to interpret the code.

“One key thing not on that list is personnel,” Smith said. “We still have to compensate a stipend for personnel. I would think that would be an eligible cost.”

“We need to investigate it further,” added Hein.

“If it’s just for equipment, that won’t do you any good,” said Supervisor Joe Oswald concerning compensating personnel.

Schlarmann asked if the code offered how long term limits would be on the Advisory Council.

“Term limits was not in the language,” noted Hein. “It’s up to you how you want to approach it.”

Schlarmann also suggested that a county supervisor serve on the council.

“So is this feasible to bring it to a vote in November?” proposed Frink.

“If you get it out in time and enough positive public education to pass it,” said Oswald.

“I fear if we don’t keep up the momentum we have going, if we hold off another year, it’ll fail,” said Smith. “Our best bet is to get something on the ballot in November.”

“You’ll need a good group to go above and beyond to sell it like our school bond,” said Schlarmann of the new Monticello Middle School.

Hein said the board of supervisors won’t be able to pass anything official concerning a resolution until mid-August.

The earliest the board could make Advisory Council appointments is April 5.