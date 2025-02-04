County taxpayers express frustration at tax levy hearing

The March 25 public hearing on Jones County’s proposed property tax levy drew a crowd in the Board Room. Wanting to see their property taxes lowered, or not increased, many did not understand the make-up of their property taxes…

“After this hearing today, the board cannot go above these levies, but they could always decrease them before we set the final budget hearing,” noted County Auditor Whitney Hein.

For the current fiscal year (FY 2025), the countywide levy rate is $6.56670. For the budgeted year, FY26, the countywide rate is proposed to be $6.15152.

“That includes our General Basic (GB) Fund, our General Supplemental (GS) Fund, and the voted-on EMS levy. This rate is paid by everyone in the county, rural, and city residents,” explained Hein. “This is what every citizen pays. So if you’re in city limits, the county portion of your tax will be decreasing. For the incorporated areas, the cities, the county portion is actually decreasing by about 41 cents per $1,000 of valuation.”

The FY25, the rural-only levy rate is $3.08482, or a total of $9.65152. For FY26, that total rural rate remains the same.

The property tax mailing that went out to all property owners in Jones County, Hein said, is quite confusing and misleading, which is why so many people have had questions. The “current year property tax” is based on an assessed valuation of $100,000. The state is then figuring in a 10 percent increase in valuation for FY26.

“It’s not an equalization year, so unless you’ve remodeled, had some sort of new construction, added on, your valuation is most likely going to be very similar to what it is currently,” she said.

An explanation at the bottom of the mailing noted “the total proposed tax dollars to be levied for rural taxpayers is $142,733 more than FY25 actual dollars” due to moving some Sheriff’s Office expenses into the Rural Basic (RB) Fund.

The county had under 2.75 percent of valuation growth over the last fiscal year. That equates to $134,023 more in the county’s GB Fund. The supervisors decreased the GS Fund rate by $472,893, and increased RS by $470,074.

“So when you add those all up, the total increase in tax dollars over the current year is $142,733,” Hein said, which includes the 35-cent EMS levy.

Someone asked why her property tax bill was over $4,000. Hein informed her that her total tax bill includes city taxes (if applicable), school taxes, the assessor tax, EMS, ag extension, etc.

“How come the city tax is cheaper than the county?” the same woman asked.

“The city people are probably overall paying more because those city taxes are higher than what our rural service taxes are,” Hein said. “When you pay the treasurer (your tax bill), you’re paying for all of the jurisdictions in which you live.”

She urged property taxpayers to attend public hearings with their cities and school districts to question those tax levies as well.

“We don’t control what the school board does,” said Supervisor Jeff Swisher. “You have to go there and argue that question.”

Another person asked why the sheriff’s expenses were being added the rural levy rate. Swisher said the sheriff’s department predominantly serves the rural and unincorporated areas of the county.

“Does it make sense to have the sheriff’s vehicles, which cover the county rural people, in the levy for the rural?” proposed Swisher. “We need to start putting some of the sheriff’s stuff in the rural folks’ levy. We’re trying to get it balanced. Sheriff vehicles may help out the city, but the sheriff’s vehicles are mostly in the rural areas. The cities have city cops.

“You’re talking about equipment and vehicles for two deputies’ salaries/benefits that rural pays for,” continued Swisher. “I think it’s pretty even. The rest is put on the other taxpayers.” (There are 11 sheriff’s deputies.)

“If you don’t gouge us on taxes, you gouge is on our assessed value,” argued a male constituent. Swisher said it’s the state that sets those assessed values, not the county. The assessor is just doing her job.

“It seems a little ridiculous, especially for people who are on a fixed income,” added the man.

“I don’t disagree with that, but the other part is, what do you want to give up if you want us to start cutting our budget?” asked Supervisor Joe Oswald.

He said the board asked all county departments to stay at 0 percent, with the exception of wages/salaries. Most wage increases were at 4 percent.

“I, along with my fellow Jones County residents, are looking for essentials, the needs such as law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, road maintenance, and elections. The wants, such as new brick and mortar, increasing walking trails, nature centers, park expansions, another piece of equipment, fairground entrances, they’re increasing the burden on the Jones County taxpayers. The ultimate goal is to lower the levy rates, not raise them,” urged one woman.

“Maybe Governor Reynolds needs to take over our taxes. Then what are you people going to do without any money?” asked another woman. “I don’t rely on the county; they rely on me.”

Supervisor Darrick Hall said there are portions of people’s property taxes that are out of the county’s control.

“You really need to talk to your legislators,” urged Hall. “They make decisions that affect us here in Jones County.”

The crowd asked why county employees were getting 4 or 5 percent wage increases when some people in the private sector maybe saw 2 or 3 percent. Others asked how the county could generate more revenue or lower costs.

“My question is, where can we trim the fat?” proposed a male taxpayer. “Can we eliminate a couple of positions? Is there a way to lower equipment costs? Can we put some upgrades off? Cutting people’s wages is not going to do because those people are just going to leave and go to a different job and you’re not going to have anybody.”

Swisher said he’s voiced cutting seasonal help for Conservation, but was outvoted. He said half the county wants decent parks; “the other half doesn’t care.”

“Is the other side actually paying taxes or are they renters?” pushed another constituent. “Who is holding the burden of paying taxes vs who just has a vote on it?”

Supervisor John Schlarmann said the $142,733 added the RS levy rate is only $6.50 per person when you spread it out amongst the rural people.

“If you start weighing things out, we’re not overpaying our help,” said Schlarmann. “If you have to replace them with a private entity, your taxes will about double. I think we have a good workforce; we’re just trying to retain them.”

“What’s the trade-off with lower wages? Less quality people running for these offices?” offered Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach. “I sit on this board. I still have to pay my taxes. I have to make those dollars work for everybody in Jones County as far as services provided to Jones County. You should probably ask yourself what are we getting for these dollars?”