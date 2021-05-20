County vaccine distribution now handled by Nightingale Drug

The Friday afternoon weekly update from Jones County Public Health (JCPH) will likely cease as COVID-19 cases decline and more and more people of all ages are being vaccinated.

That said, though, Jones County is seeing an increase lately in its positivity rate at 6.2 percent. The State of Iowa’s positivity rate is at 3.4 percent.

“We are still seeing quite a few cases in teenagers,” JCPH Coordinator Jenna Lovaas said, noting that the Anamosa school district had several students out for quarantine. “This is a great reason to encourage any teenager you know to get vaccinated now that Pfizer has been approved for 12- to 15-year-olds.”

Lovaas said Nightingale Drug (previously The Prescription Shoppe in Monticello) has offered to accept shipments of the Pfizer vaccine for Jones County.

“It will be available locally early next week,” she said.

Lovaas shared that nationwide, 30- to 50-year-olds are still being hospitalized for severe COVID symptoms.

“Hopefully that trend doesn’t continue,” she said.

Currently 9,332 total county residents have been vaccinated. That means they have either received both doses or the single-dose vaccine. That’s about 45 percent of the county population.

Local COVID-19 case increases show:

• 36 in the last 14 days

• 16 in the last seven days

• 5 in the last three days

JCPH held its final community vaccine clinic on May 8. Throughout the course of the pandemic, they hosted a total of 14 clinics, planned and organized by Preparedness Specialist Kaci Ginn. Over 4,000 doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered.

Lovaas said Jones County was offered more J&J doses, which could be divided between the MercyCare and Jones Regional Medical Center pharmacies, as well as Nightingale Drug.

During the May 11 Jones County Supervisor meeting, Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Lovaas about whether people would need the COVID booster shot down the line at all.

“I haven’t heard anything firm on that,” Lovaas said, “except that at least one booster (shot) might be needed in the fall. We hope it’s widely available at pharmacies and remains as convenient for people.”

“It’d be nice to find out when it would be needed,” added Schlarmann of the booster shot.

EMA Coordinator Brenda Leonard sent a survey out to those departments and entities in the county that would require PPE should the need arise again.

“I got quite a few questions,” she said.

Leonard and the EMA Commission are also discussing storage options for increased PPE coming into the county. Leonard secured prices for either purchasing or renting/leasing storage containers. Leonard said she is looking into whether COVID funding would cover the cost, no matter if the county leased or purchased a storage unit. Right now, the range is $100 to $145 a month, depending on the size.

“How long will we be in the PPE business,” inquired Supervisor Ned Rohwedder. “After the pandemic is over, do we still have to store it?”

Leonard said the PPE coming in will require storage, and that yes, the state is mandating counties be responsible for PPE distribution.

“Other counties are setting up a rotating supply of PPE so it’s not outdated and doesn’t expire,” explained Lovaas. “They’re rotating supplies so they always have some.”

“Why aren’t the primary users responsible for it?” continued Rohwedder. “Why aren’t individual entities responsible for their own (PPE supply)?”

“It seems to be a state decision that was handed down to counties,” added Supervisor Joe Oswald.