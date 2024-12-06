County votes against Dillon Bridge inspection project

In late May, the Jones County Supervisors, county officials, and Anamosa city leaders and officials came together to discuss the future of the historic Dillon Military Bridge over the Wapsipinicon River.

Following that joint meeting, the county was left with a decision to make: Do they cover half the cost ($30,150) to pursue a comprehensive inspection of the bridge?

During the June 4 board of supervisors meeting, the board voted unanimously not to fund 50 percent of the inspection.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher said he wanted to have a conversation with the DNR and the City of Anamosa together before the county agreed to any funding. (The bridge is located within Wapsipinicon State Park, overseen by the DNR.)

County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said he hadn't heard anything from the DNR since the last board meeting.

"Well, until then…," added Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

"I don't feel the city followed the procedure (spelled out in a 28E agreement) they were supposed to follow, and I don't agree in participating in what they've done," voiced Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Tom Durgin, who has been passionate about restoring the bridge, spoke out against the county's decision not to help fund the study of the bridge.

"Dillon Bridge is a military bridge," he said of its history. Think hard about your decision not to pay for this and not follow through (with the agreement). This could be an epic fail for everybody."

Durgin said even if the county doesn't help maintain the bridge, it'll still be there.

Anamosa City Administrator Jeremiah Hoyt offered, "The city made our position clear at the last meeting. We admitted to our oversight with the 28E. That doesn't negate the partnership in this matter. We're trying to do this together."

Jim Carlson urged the county not to spend taxpayer dollars on Dillon Bridge when there are other bridges that are closed to traffic in need of attention. (The county closed Dillon Bridge to any traffic in October 2021.)

"Is this even a county bridge?" questioned Carlson. "I don't think the county should spend a dime on it. We can't afford to keep everything."