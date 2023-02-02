County Wellness Committee requests increased funding from supervisors

Members of the Jones County Wellness Committee (Recorder Sheri Jones, Dispatch Supervisor Steph Coffey, and Civil Officer Manager Lori Jess) met with the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 24 board meeting to make a funding request for Fiscal Year 2024.

While the committee had a lot of plans in place a few years ago in 2020, Coffey said those plans were "derailed" due to the COVID pandemic.

In place of in-person events, the committee contracted with McAleer Water to provide water coolers throughout the courthouse, as well as within other county facilities.

"It was a great alternative and a huge success," praised Coffey of the two-year project.

However, due to the cost associated with the water project, the Wellness Committee is asking the county for more funding to get them through the remainder of the fiscal year.

“$500 will get us over the end of the fiscal year,” suggested Jess.

She said the cost has gone up $1 per each water bottle delivered.

All county facilities house a cooler, including the courthouse, Broadway Place Annex, and Secondary Roads. Jess said Conservation received a grant for their own water coolers. With so many drinking more water, she said usage is up.

“That’s a good thing,” Jess said. “Everybody has the opportunity to use it.”

“Even the public uses the cooler on the first floor (of the courthouse),” shared Jones.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked if the committee sought bids between McAleer and Culligan. Jess said both companies were neck-in-neck with their prices.

With the additional $500 request, the committee is looking at amending their FY 2024 request from $4,500 to $5,000. The consensus of the board was to grant the request.

Coffey then had the committee had a second request…

“We’d like to start doing more programs again and activities with employees,” she said. “We can’t do much more because our funds are tied up with the water.”

She laid out some options for the board. They could keep the water project and increase the committee’s budget to include special programs. They could eliminate the water project and ask that the committee maintain their original budget for wellness programs. Or the county could scrap the whole Wellness Committee.

“We’re really not doing anything special except the water right now,” added Coffey.

The committee was giving out welcome packets to new county employees; however, they’re out of some of the materials.

“We want to entice others to become involved in wellness,” said Jess.

The committee is working on a survey to see what county employees want to get out of the program.

“Hopefully we get a large number of surveys and feedback,” Coffey said. “We want to hear from both sides.”

The board decided to discuss the additional budget request at budget time.

In other county business:

• The board approved the hiring of Sheralyn Schultz as a full-time election deputy and Land Use Administrator, with a starting wage of $48,812. Schultz’s hiring is effective Jan. 21.

• County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the board about SSB 1056, a bill related to property taxes. Hein said she expects this bill to move quickly through the legislature.

She said there was an error made by LSA (Legislative Services Agency) in calculating the tax value of assessed property, and now the state is calling for rollbacks. Hein added the correction would also be retroactive, meaning those property valuations done in September 2022 would need to redone as the county is in the midst of wrapping up its budget.

“It’ll decrease our tax dollars,” she warned. “We have a couple of weeks until we have to set our maximum tax levy; this could be devastating for counties, cities, and schools. We need to be very cautious as we enter budget season. How do we budget when the tax value is on the line?”

Hein asked the board to reach out to the legislators and express their concern for the bill. (There is also a similar bill on the House side: HF 1.)

• County Attorney Kristofer Lyons provided an update on the opioid settlement the county is taking part in.

Lyons said those involved are ready to settle the lawsuits with the drug distributors. The total amount at stake is $17 billion.

“A small fraction will come to Jones County,” he said. “It’ll be paid over a period of six to 15 years.”

He said if all entities such as counties, cities, and states continue to participate, the maximum amount will be paid out.

“We don’t know the exact number yet,” he said.

• Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said while the county did not enter into any pavement painting projects last year, he’s planning for a big contract this fiscal year.

Typically the painting contract is about $100,000.

“This year, it’ll be a big year,” warned Postel. “We’re playing catch-up.”

He expects the painting contract to be between $270,000 and $280,000.

Postel said repainting the lines on the paved roads is an important safety feature during winter, as well as rain events, and at night.

“There’s not a lot of reflectivity out there anymore,” he said of skipping a year.

Postel said he’s currently working on the plans for the project.

“The money seems like a lot,” commented County Engineer Derek Snead, “but we put money towards this every year. It’s one of our biggest safety features for our road system.

Postel said the cost of paint has skyrocketed.

“We weren’t the only county that didn’t get any paint last year,” he said. “There was a shortage.”

• Supervisor Jeff Swisher said he and Sheriff Greg Graver and some Sheriff’s Office staff planned to tour and visit some county jail facilities to get an idea of what Jones County needs in the near future.