Countywide pipeline ordinance approved

Jones County's Hazardous Liquid Pipeline ordinance is official.

During the April 23 board of supervisors meeting, the board voted to suspend three readings and passed the ordinance with one reading.

Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos said she had not received any comments from the public concerning the proposed ordinance.

This ordinance is something the Jones County Planning and Zoning Commission had been working on for quite some time. Once they made their proposal to the board of supervisors, the board then made some changes before passing the final draft.

"It's more restrictive than what a lot of counties are going with," commented Supervisor Jeff Swisher. "But Jones County citizens come first, the pipelines last."

This ordinance doesn't just pertain to CO2 pipelines, but all hazardous liquid pipelines.

Mary Melchert, a resident of Monticello who has been involved in this particular ordinance from the start, offered, "I am happy Jones County is taking responsibility for its citizens when the state legislature has not."

The board chose to suspend the three separate readings due to lack of public comment against the ordinance.

Sherrie Thurston of Anamosa asked if suspending the three readings, which would take place at three different board meetings, would mean less public awareness on the topic.

Linda Stickle, also of Anamosa, said this is a serious issue, "serious enough that maybe you should continue with the three readings, regardless of what we're seeing as far as the community and what they have to say."

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach said the matter has been in the public eye for many months now.

"If someone was concerned," commented Supervisor John Schlarmann, "they'd be here."

Thurston also asked if the ordinance would be invalid if the board suspended the three readings. Conty Attorney Kristofer Lyons said the board has the legal right to suspend the readings.

"If (legal) action is taken against the county for this ordinance," Lyons said, "I do not believe the success or failure of the ordinance is going to make a difference."

In other county business:

• The board placed on file the treasurer's quarterly investment reports.

Treasurer Amy Picray shared that the county's total in CDs, $5.76 million is down $300,000 from a year ago. The county's total assets, $30.11 million, are up $560,000 from a year ago. The total assets for Solid Waste, $2 million, are up roughly $47,000 from a year ago.

• Picray also shared with the board that the state legislature passed the title transfer bill. This bill will increase revenue for counties with title transfers.

"Based on our current volume," said Picray, "I estimated it would increase our revenue by about $128,000. So for this next fiscal year, that potentially could be an additional $65,000 in revenue because it won’t be effective until Jan. 1."

This bill, soon-to-become-law, brings in an additional $30 with every title transfer from out of the county.

• The board approved the use of ARPA funds in the amount of $15,000, for an asbestos survey associated with the courthouse first-floor restroom remodel project.

• The board set a public hearing and bid opening date for the sale of county-owned property located at 12653 Davenport St., Center Junction. Both the hearing and bid-opening will be held on May 21, at 9:15 a.m.

• The board approved the hiring of Calvin Prull and Lauren Bader as temporary summer help for Secondary Roads, effective May 13.

Prull will get paid $16 an hour; $17 for Bader.