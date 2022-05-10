Courthouse ARPA-funded projects in the works

A couple of ARPA-funded projects associated with the Jones County Courthouse are moving along.

During the Sept. 27 board of supervisors meeting, County Auditor Whitney Hein provided the board with an update on the automatic door and proxy card projects.

The board previously approved pursuing quotes to make the west entrance of the courthouse handicapped accessible with an automatic opener.

IT Coordinator Lisa Mootz sought quotes from four companies for the project; two responded.

"The quotes are within $125 of each other," reported Hein.

The two quotes came in at $6,825 and $6,950.

Hein said initially she thought they would have to purchase a set of new doors for the interior of the lobby at the west entrance. The price for new doors is not included in the quotes.

"In the summer, we have a lot of issues with the wooden doors not closing because of the humidity," Hein said. "They become hard to lock. This would be a good time to quote new doors as well."

Four wireless ADA pushbuttons would be added to each set of doors to allow the lefthand side to open once pushed.

"The wireless won't be as labor-intensive," Hein said of the installation.

The board directed Hein to pursue new quotes with new doors included.

Hein, Mootz, and Sheriff Greg Graver met with a representative from Radio Communications for a walk-through of the courthouse to note which doors will require proxy card access.

"We anticipate a quote some time this week," Hein said.

She warned the board to anticipate supply chain issues with this particular project.

In other county business:

• The board approved using ARPA funds in the amount of $30,120 to purchase security cameras from REI for the JETS vehicles.

"This benefits the whole county," said Supervisor Jeff Swisher. "It's a liability issue."

JETS Director Jamie Ginter said the equipment has been ordered.

• With a new owner living at 9073 County Road E-45, Wyoming, the board approved a 30-day nuisance notice to remove refuse from the property.

Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben explained the resident is a relative of the previous owner who was also previously served a nuisance ordinance violation. County Attorney Kristofer Lyons advised the board to issue a new notice of violation and to stick to the 30 days; no more extensions.

• The board abated a nuisance violation at 22798 102nd St., Anamosa.

The owner of the home is deceased; a family member is the party in possession of the property.

The board stressed the need for the owner to maintain the piles of garbage that sit outside the home.

• The board appointed the new Anamosa City Administrator Michon Jackson to the ECICOG Region 10 Transportation Committee.

Jackson replaces Anamosa Mayor Rod Smith who is unable to attend the meetings due to a scheduling conflict.

• The board approved an amendment to the Employer of Record agreement between the county and the East Central Iowa Workforce Development Board.

The initial agreement covered just the executive director of Workforce Development. The amendment now includes an administrative assistant as well.

Hein suggested Jones County increase the administrative fee, too, from 3 to 4 percent due to the additional duties.

"Because one of the employees is from out-of-state," Hein noted of Workforce Development, "there is a whole new process and that increases Jones County’s liability anytime you add employees."

• Hein updated the board on the flooring project in offices on the main level of the courthouse.

The flooring material has arrived. The contractor, Monticello Carpet & Interiors, asked if the county could store the material until it can be installed.

"We don't have much room in our offices," Hein said. "We'll have to stack it out in the main lobby for a couple of days."

Hein said she is also working with each office as to when their flooring can be installed, which might require a full day of work.

"Some offices may have to close because of the noise," she told the board. "And we don't want to have public traffic coming through while they're working."

• County Engineer Derek Snead provided an update on a grading project on the north end of Violet Road. The project is less than a quarter of a mile long.

"We're raising the road grade up a couple of feet," he said, "and digging out the ditch on thew west side."

He said during heavy rains, the west side creates ruts, and it's also an issue in the winter.

"It's a snow trap," added Snead.

The project is expected to take a week to 10 days. Landowners were notified via letter.