Courthouse bathroom bid approved, storage facility RFPs postponed

Jones County is in the midst of two big projects, both utilizing ARPA funds.

During the May 28 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board held a public hearing to receive comments on the courthouse first-floor bathroom remodel project. No public comments were made.

At the May 21 board meeting, three bids were received for the project. Shive-Hattery, the project engineer, reviewed the bids. The lowest bidder was Peak Construction Group Inc. out of North Library. Their base bid was $190,800. The project estimate was $175,000.

There was also an alternative bid for installing a mini-split heat and air conditioning unit in the women’s restroom. While Peak did not have the lowest alternate, they were awarded also awarded that project for $31,252.

“It’s in our best interest in accept the alternate bid so we have the same company doing all of the work versus hiring another contractor,” offered County Auditor Whitney Hein.

She added that doing the full remodel and mini-split installation at the same time is better than tearing up the walls again once the project is complete.

Their total bid package comes to $222,052.

The board awarded the project to Peak Construction.

The board also took action to postpone the due date for bids for RFPs for the new Public Safety Storage Building in Anamosa.

The original due date was set for June 4.

Hein advised the board to postpone the bid letting “until further notice until an addendum is issued.”

She said she’s been made aware of a law change that took effect July 1, 2022, that limits and/or exempts the cost related to part of the evaluating criteria of the project.

Hein said she’s working with a construction attorney with the county’s lawyers at Ahlers & Cooney PC to review the situation.

In other county business:

• The board approved a letter of support for the Wyoming Fire Department for a grant to purchase new gear.

• The board approved the FY 2023 Cost Allocation Plan for the use of FY 2025 indirect cost recoveries for the Department of Human Services, JETS, and the Mental Health Administration.

Hein explained this allows the county to claim reimbursements from the state for these indirect costs.

• The board filed tax liens totaling $660 for delinquent sewer bills for the Fairview sanitary sewer system for two different properties.

The board also filed tax liens totaling $2,276.64 for delinquent sewer bills for the Center Junction water and sanitary sewer system for six different properties.

• The board approved the hiring of Nancy Holak as a kitchen assistant for Senior Dining, effective May 31, at $15.90 an hour.

• The board approved resolutions allocating funding for FY 2025 for 13 different organizations.

• The board approved a request for bids for a new compact tractor loader for Secondary Roads. Bids are due June 4.

• County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board that Lead Mine Road was recently temporarily closed due to flooding of the Wapsipinicon River in Anamosa.