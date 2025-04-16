Courthouse bathroom project wraps up; bids sought for new roof

The first-floor bathroom project at the Jones County Courthouse is coming to an end.

During the April 8 Jones County Supervisors meeting, County Auditor Whitney Hein updated the board.

The contractor, Peak Construction, was working on installing all of the fixtures. Over the last couple of days, an electrician was onsite doing some wiring. The mini split units, providing air conditioning and heat, have been installed.

"We're going to have automatic lights so when you walk in, a sensor will sense someone and the lights will turn on," explained Hein. "As far as I'm aware, we're still on track to open the bathrooms next week, which is super exciting."

Related to the bathrooms at the courthouse, Hein and they are planning to end their five-year contract with City Laundry May 1 and instead contract with Cintas.

She and Jackson Snyder, Facilities Maintenance director, have been exploring alternative options knowing the contract was coming to an end.

The county got their floor mats, mop heads, and towels from City Laundry.

After doing some research into other companies, Hein said, "We realized that we've been paying way too much for way too long. Other companies are half the cost, if not more than half of what we're currently paying for the same service."

With Cintas, the county can get all of their cleaning supplies from them as well, in addition to what they were getting from City Laundry.

"We'll have one vendor for mats, towels, mops, cleaning chemicals, and paper products (toilet paper and paper towels)," Hein said. "Currently we have to order our paper products; sometimes they'll come within three days, sometimes two weeks. We don't know."

Ordering from Cintas, everything the county orders will be delivered on one truck, every other week.

In addition, Cintas is providing all new dispensers for all of the courthouse bathrooms, including JETS and Broadway Place Annex, free of charge, plus installation.

"It's perfect timing with the bathroom project," said Hein.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked if the Cintas five-year contract included an annual increase. Hein said it did not.

"We looked at another company that had an automatic 5 percent increase every year, and we decided not to go with them," she said. "There is no annual increase; it's going to be fairly stable. It’ll also make budgeting a little easier."

The board set a public hearing for Tuesday, April 5, at 9 a.m. regarding the courthouse roof replacement project.

"Shive-Hattery is actively working on getting materials put together," Hein told the board of the project. "The public hearing is for input on the project, the plans, specs, and cost estimate."

Right now, the estimated cost is $291,000. This will include removing the current roof entirely and installing the new one.

In other county business:

• The Jones County Cattlemen's request to waive/reduce the fee for a sign permit was withdrawn prior to the board meeting. The cost was $125.

• The board approved refunding a portion of the property tax collected for tax years 2022 and 2023 on a parcel in the Olin School District due to an incorrect taxing district applied to the property.

Hein explained that the property owner reached out to the Assessor about the matter.

"They were paying taxes as if they were located in the Midland School District," she said; "however, they recently realized they're actually in the Olin School District. Their property is right on the line. Their property is in one school district, and the property right next to them is in the other."

Hein said looking at historical documents, between 1960-74, the boundary lines of the Olin school changed. At the time, the county was using paper maps. When things were updated to electronic maps, an error occurred.

The property owner will be refunded $1,218 for 2023, and $318 for 2022. The refund will come from the school district, not the county.

• The board approved a request from the Iowa Department of Human Services to verify eligibility of a property owner for property tax suspension.

"This is something we do annually for this property owner," Hein said. "We make sure they're eligible under DHS guidelines."

• Veterans Affairs Administrator Susan Yario noted that they are having their annual open house on Tuesday, June 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Lions Club pavilion at the fairgrounds in Monticello. All Jones County veterans and their families are invited to attend.

Two additions this year will be the Cedar Rapids Vet Center and the Retrieving Freedom Service Dogs organization.

• The board approved abating a nuisance located at 10669 Main St., Center Junction, owned by Michael Lux.

• The board approved sub-contract with River City Stone for contract rock on 190th Street, Shover Drive, and Camp Fire Road, all around Monticello. The cost is $12 a ton, or a total of $10,800.