Courthouse project estimate under state bidding threshold

During the Feb. 20 Jones County Supervisors meeting, the board heard an update from Auditor Whitney Hein regarding the first-floor restroom renovation project.

"We continue to move forward," she told the board.

One big note, due to the fact that the project is expected to come in below the state bidding threshold ($196,000), per state code, the county can request bids for the project from various contractors rather than advertise for bids. She said the course of action, though, is up to the board to decide.

"I'm not sure if we still have to have a public hearing if we're not required to go through the formal bidding," Hein said.

"We need to make sure we get the right contractor," commented Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

"The more bids, the better," added Supervisor John Schlarmann. "We want someone who is reputable."

"The quoting process is quicker than formal bidding," Hein said. "We can still advertise it in the papers that we're seeking quotes."

Schlarmann asked Hein if she thought the project might be completed in time for the Primary Election in June, if the board awards it by April.

"There is no way it'll be done by the Primary," she said. "Shive-Hattery's timeline is September/October."

The board will finalize the bidding documents during the next meeting.

In other county business:

• The board filed tax liens for delinquent sewer bills in Fairview for three properties, totaling $990.

The board also filed tax liens for delinquent sewer and water bills in Center Junction for nine properties, totaling $4,412.46.

"There was quite a spike in these," Hein told the board of the delinquent bills. "Most of them are for a three-month period."

One property was for a foreclosure.

• County Engineer Derek Snead shared that Secondary Roads is conducting test projects on 170th Avenue and Buffalo Road of coring out repeated pothole areas in the roadway.

The test plots are about a quarter of a mile long, and 18 to 24 inches deep.

"These are areas we're able to monitor on a daily basis," he said.

• Snead informed the board that he plans to announce the hiring for the superintendent position next week, left vacant following Mark Stoneking's retirement in January.

He interviewed four candidates for the job.

"They all have their own strong points," he told the board. "It went very well."

Swisher asked Snead if he ever thought about hiring two superintendents, one to oversee the north and one to oversee the south portions of the county.

"Very few counties do that," Snead said of splitting the job duties. He explained the job of the foreman position is to assist in that respect.

"You could end up with two different people with two different mentalities," commented Supervisor Joe Oswald. "I don't favor that."

"We have very good foremen right now with their own expertise in many things," Snead added. "The superintendent is more of a manager, managing people and communicating versus having an expertise in everything."