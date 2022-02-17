Courthouse study amendment approved for $25,000

Sheriff Greg Graver and two representatives from Shive-Hattery met with the Jones County Supervisors to discuss an amendment to a study regarding the future of the county jail.

Steve Davis and Michael Lewis with Shive-Hattery have been working on the courthouse study. In 2018, Shive performed a study on the courthouse as a whole.

During the Feb. 8 supervisor meeting, Graver said the county’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) committee has been meeting to discuss the future needs of the county and how to best spend the $4 million in ARPA funds the county received. He said various elected officials have offered ideas in terms of how to responsibility spend the money.

When the topic of a new jail comes up, Graver said others are in favor of using some of the ARPA money toward such a project.

“There is quite a bit of support to build the Sheriff’s Office (and jail) off-site,” he told the board.

Referencing the 2018 study, Graver said county departments continue to grow and need more space. If his office and jail were relocated elsewhere, that would free up the entire third floor where the jail currently sits, as well as about 35 percent of the basement which houses the civil department, Sheriff’s Office, and dispatch.

“When the Sheriff’s Office moves, what does that look like with the open space?” proposed Graver. “Do we need to look at a combination project of moving us off-site and work toward making usable space (within the courthouse)? If it sits empty, that’s bad use of the space.”

The initial jail study came at a cost of $39,500. This amendment Graver and Shive-Hattery are recommending is an additional $25,000.

Graver said if the county looks to bond for a new jail facility, they could bond combine that with repurposing the vacant courthouse space to fit future needs.

“It was common 30 years ago to have the Sheriff’s Office and jail at the courthouse,” he said. “No one does that anymore.”

Already a couple of months into the jail study, Lewis said an amendment of adding the vacant space might make the most sense.

“It’s of value to look at a more comprehensive, bigger picture,” he told the board. “We would tailor it to your needs, look at departmental growth of each department, and how to get them reorganized in the new space.”

In addition, Lewis said they would look at growth of the regional court system (Sixth Judicial District), which also utilizes space within the Jones County Courthouse.

When looking at possibly relocating an office or county department, Lewis said some other projects might come to light such as the courthouse mechanical system supporting a reconfiguration.

Referring to the 2018, study Graver and Davis said some of those projects outlined in the report have already been completed, such as the HVAC and windows/doors projects.

“The advantage (of the report) is that it gives you the information you need and helps you make some decisions,” added Davis of the data.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Shive if they had talked to any department heads yet about their future needs. Lewis said those conversations will begin depending on the board’s decision to approve the amendment.

“I’d like to see the whole project done at once,” voiced Supervisor Jeff Swisher of the Sheriff’s Office/jail and courthouse space. “Otherwise we’re leaving dead space up on the third floor.”

“We’ll also do concept drawings to help you make some decisions,” offered Lewis of what the empty space could be used for.

He said the board’s decision on how to spend the ARPA money could also be a factor in this study and potential projects.

“Other clients (of ours) are struggling with what to do with ARPA funds,” he shared.

If the county approved spending ARPA funds on the expanded courthouse study, it could be completed by April. The study would be good for up to 20 years.

“We need to clarify if we can even use the money for this,” said Swisher.

Auditor Whitney Hein said the ARPA committee was set to meet on Feb. 9. Per her research, the county could use some of the funds for revenue loss.

“It would be appropriate to use ARPA (funds) for a study like this,” offered Hein. “The rules have changed.”

“This plan (study) is not a waste,” said Graver. “At some point, we’ll vacate the premises, and the study would still be available for the next board of supervisors to make a decision.”

“It has great value in it,” added Lewis.

Swisher said the citizens of Jones County might be more on board for a new jail if they knew just how much the county was spending to house inmates in other counties.

The board approved the $25,000 amendment to the jail/courthouse study to include all county departments.