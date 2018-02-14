Covel changes plea in manslaughter case

At the request of April Covel’s defense attorney, a plea hearing in her case involving charges of homicide by vehicle while under the influence and involuntary manslaughter was set for 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12. According to Jones County Attorney Phil Parsons, Covel pleaded guilty manslaughter and OWI. She was sentenced to a total of six years in prison (five years for manslaughter and one year for OWI).

