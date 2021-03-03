COVID-19 cases, positivity rates on the decline

COVI19 cases and the 14-day positivity rate continue to decline in Jones County and statewide.

As of Feb. 27, the Jones County positivity rate was at 3.9 percent (4.1 percent for the state). One Jones County resident was hospitalized due to COVID.

In the last three days, seven new cases have been reported; 14 cases in the last week.

“It’s staying pretty steady,” Jones County Public Health Coordinator Jenna Lovaas said.

During the Feb. 23 Jones County Supervisor meeting, Lovaas said despite inching closer to the month of March, she was unsure of how many doses Jones County would receive for future vaccine clinics.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,846 people in the county have tested positive; 2,731 recovered. There has been a total of 54 deaths.

Lovaas reported that the Jones County family practice clinics and The Prescription Shoppe were able to vaccinate 250 people, age 65 and older last week. JCPH vaccinated another 275 people on Feb. 27 from Phase 1B, Tiers 1-3.

In Jones County, 4,600 residents have been vaccinated. Of that, 2,221 have received their first dose, and 1,196 have completed the two-dose series.

Also during the supervisor meeting, Lovaas explained that pharmacies such as CVS were using the vaccine doses that were left over from the long-term care clinics. Hyvees were receiving the influx of vaccine doses from the federal government.

“Quite a few have been vaccinated through the VA, too,” she said.

However, the VA is not using the state’s immunization registry. So, unfortunately, entities such as JCPH cannot see which veterans have been vaccinated or not, especially when it comes to older individuals.

Not knowing just how many doses CVS has, Lovaas said, “Hopefully they’ll follow through with the second dose.”