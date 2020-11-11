COVID-19 outbreak reported in Anamosa prison

Jones County Public Health (JCPH) released information on Nov. 5 regarding a COVID-19 outbreak at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

A total of 1,283 inmates were tested for the virus. As of Friday, Nov. 6, 476 inmates tested positive.

In addition, 37 staff at the prison tested positive as well, with 13 having recovered.

JCPH stated that the COVID-19 cases reported on inmates housed in the prison will be included on the total case count for Jones County.

“Therefore, this large number of cases will cause a considerable increase in the total number of positive cases reported in the county,” stated JCPH Coordinator Jenna Lovaas.

In JCPH’s latest report from Nov. 6, Jones County had 862 active cases, a total of 1,208 since the pandemic started in mid-March, and a 14-day positivity rate of 39.7 percent.