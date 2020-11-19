COVID cases continue to rise in Jones Co.

COVID-19 cases in Jones County continue to climb, bringing the total confirmed case count since March to 1,728.

In the last 14 days, Jones County saw 1,162 cases; 354 in the last seven days, and 120 in the last three days.

As of Friday, Nov. 13, there were 27 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and seven deaths reported.

The 14-day positivity rate is at 48.6 percent for the county, 22.7 percent for the State of Iowa.

“We’re losing to the state at this point,” commented Jones County Public Health Coordinator Jenna Lovaas during the Nov. 10 board of supervisor meeting. “We’re staying busy to say the least.”

Also as of Nov. 13, the Anamosa State Penitentiary reported that 679 inmates have tested positive for the virus, out of 1,727 who have been tested. Thirty-six staff have recovered from COVID after 68 tested positive.

There was one death associated with COVID out of the Anamosa prison. David Streets, 70, died on Nov. 8 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. It was reported that Streets also had several pre-existing health conditions as well.

Streets was serving a life sentence for a 1981 murder in Davenport.

Despite the COVID numbers coming out of the prison, Lovaas said Jones County is still not doing the best when it comes to positive cases.

With both Monticello and Anamosa school districts taking classes online for two weeks, Lovaas said she has yet to hear from Olin and Midland about their plans for in-person or online learning.

Brenda Leonard, Emergency Management coordinator, is waiting on pediatric facemasks to arrive. She said those have to be picked up in Linn County.

If additional PPE is needed, EMA maintains a 30-day supply.

Leonard, who is taking some time off due to surgery, said she inventoried everything in her PPE supply before she took time off work.

“We’re up to date with what we have on hand,” she said.

Leonard also shared that healthcare officials within Jones Regional Medical Center are struggling.

“If numbers don’t get any better…,” she said of the influx of COVID-19 patients locally.

In addition, the EMS staff and volunteers in Jones County are also being hit hard by the workload.

“It’s just unreal even in our own county,” expressed Leonard. “I feel bad for them. It’s just constant.”