COVID cases remain low in Jones County

More and more Jones County residents are getting vaccinated.

In the weekly update from Jones County Public Health (JCPH) on Friday, April 16, a total of 7,720 residents have either received both doses of the vaccine, their first dose, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s over a quarter of the population of Jones County.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate is at 5 percent, almost identical to that of the State of Iowa (4.6 percent).

“We’re staying steady,” commented JCPH Coordinator Jenna Lovaas. “We’re keeping an eye on cases rising in various parts of the county.”

Case numbers in Jones County include:

• Three cases in the last three days

• 12 cases in the last seven days

• 31 cases in the last 14 days

In Jones County, 679 J&J shots were administered. This was just prior to the federal government pausing the distribution of the J&J vaccine due to some medical complications. JCPH urges those who have received the J&J vaccine and experience health issues within three weeks of being vaccinated to contact their healthcare provider or seek medical care. Those conditions might include: a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath.

During the April 13 Jones County Supervisor meeting, Lovaas said nationwide, 6.8 million people have received the J&J vaccine. The health issues (rare blood clots), at that time, were evident in six cases across the country with women ages 18 to 48. During her weekly press conference on April 14, Gov. Kim Reynolds shared that none of those people were from Iowa.

“Obviously it’s serious, but it’s still pretty rare,” Lovaas noted.

Despite the pause of the J&J vaccine, Lovaas said people still have the option to receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Jones County residents can visit their family practice clinics, The Prescription Shoppe, Walmart, or the Jones Regional Medical Center Pharmacy to inquire about getting vaccinated. To find vaccine providers elsewhere, you can also visit https://vaccinate.iowa.gov.

JCPH will hold two remaining community vaccination clinics on April 24 and May 8. Those are just for those who need to complete the vaccine series (receive their second dose).

“We’ve had a fair number of people interested in the vaccine,” Lovaas informed the board of supervisors. “But it’s slower than it was because there are more places you can get it (the vaccine).”

Supervisor Joe Oswald who attended the most recent Saturday community clinic noted how well run and organized it was.