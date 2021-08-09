COVID cases rise; JRMC, MCSD urges vaccinations

Jess Wiedenhoff, Jones County Public Health Community Health Specialist, offered updated COVID figures to the Jones County Supervisors just prior to their Aug. 31 board meeting.

Jones County’s vaccination rate has now hit 50 percent, sitting at 50.4 percent. Of that, 9,310 county residents have completed the two-dose series of the vaccine; 1,113 have completed the one-dose series.

In the last 14 days, 82 residents have tested positive; 34 in the last seven days; and five in the last three days.

“I’m not seeing any deaths in the past seven days in the database, and have not heard of any,” shared Wiedenhoff.

“I should have an update next week regarding boosters,” she continued. “As of right now, though, only select individuals are eligible for the booster and should contact their primary care (provider), pharmacy, or other outlet providing the vaccine.”

Monticello Schools Superintendent Brian Jaeger provided an update on COVID numbers throughout the school district.

As of Friday, Sept. 3, there are nine positive COVID cases in the district, both students and staff. In addition, there are 22 people (students and staff) exhibiting COVID-like symptoms. Some of those cases are awaiting test results.

“In the upcoming weeks, we should learn more about how the COVID variant is spreading related to our schools,” Jaeger said.

If your child is sent home with COVID-related symptoms, they can return to school once they are symptom free, have stayed home for 10 days, or they have a negative COVID test. If they take a test, it should be from a healthcare provider, and not a home-test kit. Jaeger said results from a home-test kit will not be accepted as proof that a student is COVID-negative.

Olivia Mutchler, marketing specialist with UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) also offered an update to the Express regarding local COVID hospitalizations. JRMC is currently caring for four COVID patients.

“We strongly encourage everyone 12 and up to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to better protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” urged Mutchler.

“It has become very obvious that being vaccinated reduces the risk of getting COVID, or at least it can reduce the severity of the symptoms,” said Jaeger.

To find a vaccination site near you, visit www.vaccines.gov. For information of COVID, visit www.unitypoint.org.