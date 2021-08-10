COVID numbers ‘creep up’ in Jones County

Jones County Public Health Interim Coordinator Jess Wiedenhoff shared the latest COVID numbers with the Jones County Supervisors during their Sept. 28 board meeting.

She explained that the Pfizer COVID vaccine is the only FDA-approved vaccine for those seeking the booster shot. Only those who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine can receive the Pfizer booster.

In addition, Wiedenhoff said the booster has also only been approved for those 65 years-plus and those special at-risk groups who are immunocompromised.

“If you are eligible,” said Wiedenhoff, “talk to your primary care physician or local pharmacist.”

Wiedenhoff said the timeframe for the COVID booster has also changed. Those who received the Pfizer vaccine can now get the booster shot six months following their second dose, instead of eight months.

Wiedenhoff also shared some figures regarding the effectiveness of the three COVID vaccine brands. The effectiveness applies to those being hospitalized with COVID if they are fully vaccinated:

• Moderna, 93 percent

• Pfizer, 88 percent

• Johnson & Johnson, 71 percent

These figures came from the Iowa Department of Public Health via a report from the CDC.

“All three COVID-19 vaccines authorized or approved in the U.S. provide strong protection against hospitalization for COVID-19,” the report stated.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 28, the positivity rate in Jones County was at 15 percent.

“That’s pretty high,” expressed Wiedenhoff. “It’s creeping back up again.”

She suggested that the board of supervisors and county offices might want to consider asking their staff and members of the public to wear facemasks again, regardless of vaccination status.

“Departments and organizations might want to revisit this because numbers are creeping up a lot,” said Wiedenhoff.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder informed the board that Linn County is requiring masks at county regional meetings.

“We all wear masks if we can’t social distance,” he said.

Supervisor Joe Oswald suggested if people feel more comfortable wearing a mask, they have the right to do so.

However, Rohwedder said if it came down to it, he would not be comfortable with a countywide or courthouse mask mandate.