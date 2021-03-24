COVID rate inches up in Jones County

Almost 5,000 people in Jones County have either received their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, as reported by Jones County Public Health.

The CDC updated their guidelines for individuals who are fully vaccinated. There is no longer a quarantine requirement for those who are fully vaccinated. However, if you are fully vaccinated and exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19, you are still urged to monitor your symptoms.

JCPH also shared that vaccine allocations from the State of Iowa are expected to increase significantly beginning the week of March 29 and into April.

“If this happens, the Governor has stated all Iowans will become eligible to receive the vaccine as of April 5,” stated JCPH. “Please remember that there will not instantly be enough vaccine for everyone; it will still take a few weeks for the allocations to meet demand.”

A couple of weeks ago, the 14-day positivity rate in Jones County was almost identical to that of the state. This week, the Jones County rate at 5.9 percent is higher than it’s been in a few weeks. The state’s rate sits at 3.9 percent.

Jones County has seen 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the last three days; 13 cases in the last week; and 31 cases in the last two weeks.

On Saturday, March 13, JCPH’s community vaccine clinic saw 341 individuals in Anamosa. JCPH Coordinator Jenna Lovaas updated the board of supervisors on March 16 at their regular meeting. Of those 341, 120 people received their second dose; the rest were there to get their first dose. Their next clinic will be March 27 in Monticello.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if Jones County was receiving the same number of doses of the vaccine week to week. Lovaas said they roughly see 300 doses a week. Of that allotment, 200 doses are given to the family practice clinics.

“We keep 100 (doses),” she said.

Schlarmann also asked about younger individuals, younger than 65, getting vaccinated outside of Jones County. Lovaas explained that some counties with a larger population receive more doses of the vaccine than Jones County. Also, some pharmacies, none in Jones County, receive doses from the federal government to administer to those 64 years and under with certain health conditions (as of March 1).

“There are a wide range of health conditions eligible now,” Lovass said. “It’s pretty wide open at this point.”

For the time being, though, Jones County is sticking to just those 65 and older.