COVID vaccine now available to children 5-11 years old

Families with children ages 5 to 11 years old can now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

Several children throughout Jones County the last couple of weeks have been taking advantage of the release of the children’s vaccine, endorsed and recommended by the CDC.

Kristofer and Monica Lyons have four children; their three oldest were able to receive the vaccine, ages 10, 8, and 6.

“We need to wait another month before Emma Claire turns 5 and is eligible for the vaccine,” shared Monica.

The Lyons children were all vaccinated through Nightingale Drug (formerly The Prescription Shoppe) in Monticello, in partnership with Tara Mescher of TLC Healthcare, LLC.

There were many factors that led the Lyons family to getting their kids vaccinated.

“The kids’ schooling went virtual; my job went 100 percent remote; and we’ve cancelled many vacations, play dates, and family get-togethers,” noted Monica. “All with the intent and effort to socially distance and try to not contract or spread the virus.”

Kristofer and Monica have talked openly about COVID with their four children, about how it impacts others, and how everyone needs to keep themselves and others safe from the illness.

“The kids have worn masks to school every day since in-person learning resumed,” said Monica. “As a parent, I wanted them vaccinated for COVID-19 to help protect them and others in the community from the virus.”

She said their kids have asked repeatedly about when the Pfizer vaccine would be available to children their age.

“Kristofer and I talked openly about our experience after getting the vaccine,” continued Monica. “They were aware that others have more negative reactions.”

She admitted the kids were nervous before getting the shot, but excited at the same time.

“They also understood that they are only half way through, not yet fully covered,” Monica said of receiving the first dose of two. They plan to follow-up with the second dose and then the booster on an annual basis.

The Lyons kids experienced soreness in their injection arms, but were back to normal a day later after getting the vaccine.

“Families should talk with their children’s’ doctor to answer any questions and make the best medical decision for them,” urged Monica. “For our family, that was getting the vaccine.”

Todd and Amity Norton’s two children, ages 15 and 10, are also vaccinated. Their 15-year-old received the COVID-19 vaccine back in June at a community health clinic at Monticello High School. Their youngest, Malachi, was just recently vaccinated, also through Nightingale Drug and TLC Healthcare.

“Our 10-year-old has asthma, which puts him at a higher risk for complications from COVID,” shared Amity as to why they chose to get their two kids vaccinated. “Another reason is due to aging parents and protecting them while we visited.

“Lastly,” she continued, “we have seen how COVID has impacted family and friends around the world. We want to see our friends and hope that that be vaccinating our entire family, it helps stop the spread and be one step closer to curbing the pandemic around the world.”

Neither of the Nortons’ children had a reaction to the shot. Much like the Lyons’ kids, a sore arm and minor fatigue.

“Both said they felt better after the COVID vaccine than with the flu vaccine,” said Amity.

The Norton family travels around the world, and continues to stay up-to-date on all vaccines that are needed in the U.S. and to enter other countries.

“It is never a question about getting vaccinated,” she said. “We lived in a country that experienced SARS in 2003, so it definitely brought to light how important this vaccine is to the world.”

She said their kids were ready and excited once they found out they were eligible to get the vaccine.

“We encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Amity said. “It’s a small thing we can do to help our community and our world.”