Creative Adventure Lab excited to begin process in Monticello

On Jan. 13, ownership of the former Dollar General (old Dime Store, as some may call it) was transferred from the City of Monticello to the Creative Adventure Lab (Rural Innovation Lab).

Based out of Dubuque, Creative Adventure Lab announced last year that it planned to open several Rural Innovation Labs in smaller communities in Eastern Iowa. The towns of Cascade and Independence both have Innovation Labs up and running. Creative Adventure Lab Executive Director Jordan DeGree said the plan is to open Monticello’s yet this fall.

The former Dollar General building was initially owned by the Welters (Dean, Ron, Dave, and Bob). The Welters donated the building to the city prior to the recent transfer.

Creative Adventure Lab (CAL) was founded in 2008 in downtown Dubuque as a non-profit organization “that fosters creativity and innovation to generate value for the communities” it serves. They offer hands-on programming for youth and families.

The Innovation Lab in Dubuque was started in 2018. The concept there was to offer co-working space within their facility to “foster innovation and entrepreneurship in rural communities.”

DeGree said the concept in Monticello is have their first Creative Lab and Innovation Lab within a shared space.

“This will be our first go and reproducing the Creative Adventure Lab for youth and family programming,” he said of taking their concept to rural Iowa.

Prior to the transfer of ownership, while under the city, roughly $3,000 was spent on the building, of which CAL reimbursed the city for all expenses. Those included: Phase I Environmental Evaluation, asbestos inspection and removal, shredding of legal documents found inside the building, and the installation of brick pavers in front of the building on E. First Street (a cost-share project).

DeGree said Monticello is a welcoming community with a vibrant main street. That was the CAL’s draw to the community.

“It has a great regional location,” he said of being situated half way between Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. “Locating in Monticello gives a variety of communities the ability to utilize our programs.”

DeGree also spoke about initial community visioning that has taken place in Monticello among some committees and boards such as Hometown Pride. This group identified the idea of launching a children’s museum-type of experience as a priority.

“We felt it was a natural fit,” commented DeGree.

It was also the donation of a building in working with the city and the Welters to make this project happen.

“That was a huge factor in our decision,” noted Degree of not having to building something from the ground up. “As a non-profit organization, we rely on community support to offer our programming.”

As for why the old Dollar General is a good fit for the CAL concept, DeGree said being located in the heart of the community, its downtown, make a difference.

“We see downtown revitalization as being key to a community’s success,” he said. “The building itself is great because it’s pretty much a wide-open space, which is really conducive to the way our programming operates and allows us somewhat of a ‘blank canvas’ to make it our own.”

Inside the building will be two build-outs, complimentary housing the Innovation Lab and Creative Adventure Lab on both sides. The Innovation Lab will be geared toward helping new and existing businesses grow. The CAL will include play labs for kids, pottery painting classes, and a creativity store for youth/families.

While some volunteers within the community have already helped to clean out the basement, more work remains. The high school wrestling team filled a dumpster in 30 minutes. Monticello Parks and Rec is seeking more volunteers to keep the momentum going, groups between five and 20 people.

Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said a variety of refuse needs to be brought up from the basement yet, from small items to shelving units.

“I would like to get it cleaned out by the end of the month,” noted Oswald of an aggressive timeline. Dates and times are flexible.

Contact Parks and Rec at 319-465-6640 if interested.

Over the winter and early spring, DeGree said the public will see exterior work on removing the old, broken awning with a new one, and replacing the windows.

“We’ll also begin on some demolition on the inside of the building,” said DeGree.

From there, the spaces will be built-out for the various labs.

Work like this is not cheap, and CAL plans to conduct a capital campaign, asking local businesses, organizations, and residents to help make this all possible.

“How quickly the project moves along will depend on the success of the campaign,” noted DeGree.

Along with the capital campaign, DeGree said any local contractors, businesses, and tradesmen that wish to donate time/materials would also be a welcome sign.

Some of programming available through CAL is currently being offered by such entities as the public library and Jones County Extension & Outreach. DeGree said they welcome community collaboration.

“Over the past 12 years, we’ve partnered with a lot of schools, libraries, other museums, and many other community-building organizations to promote creativity and innovation,” he said. “Our goal is always to amplify creativity and innovation, and we’ve found that is most easily done through vibrant partnerships.”

Ultimately, CAL “empowers the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and change-makers.”

Aside from enticing local residents, the CAL and Innovation Lab are also attractions for visitors to Monticello. DeGree said this impacts the entire community as a whole.

“We look forward to working with community partners to create a lot of good in Monticello,” he praised.