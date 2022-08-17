Creative Adventure Lab offers sneak peak, Aug. 20

This Saturday, families and kids of all ages can venture to downtown Monticello and enjoy free admission at the grand opening of the Creative Adventure Lab.

Located in the former Dollar General at 101 E. First St., this is the second location for the operation that is based in Dubuque.

In late March, the Innovation Center opened in Monticello, offering co-working and entrepreneurial space. The Creative Adventure Lab is located in the same building.

Jordan DeGree, executive director of the Creative Adventure Lab, shared that all three offices inside the Innovation Lab are currently rented out. They also have several businesses and entrepreneurs utilizing the desk spaces and common areas.

“It’s been great seeing so many community members utilizing the Innovation Lab for office space and community and business meetings,” expressed DeGree. “We’re thrilled to provide a space for innovation to occur within the community.”

The Creative Adventure Lab offers a wide variety of activities for kids and adults to explore their creative side.

The Play Labs are self-guided activities, explained DeGree, where one can “design, test, and iterate on new ideas using a variety of engaging materials.” As an example, the LEGO Lab has more than 1,000 pounds of pieces for kids to build with.

There will also be a pottery painting studio where visitors decorate their own ceramic pieces of art and take them home after they’ve been fired in the kiln.

Other spaces include a Construction Lab, a Racing Lab, the Greif Family Virtual Lab, and a Light Lab.

The party/group room allows people to hold special events such as a birthday party or family reunion within the Creative Adventure Lab.

Later this year, The Toy Box will be introduced. This is a “toy-lending library that gives kids access to an ever-changing array of toys that they can borrow, play with, and bring back to exchange for something new,” explained DeGree.

As the crew worked hard to get the Lab open, they kept running into project delays, material delays, and price increases. DeGree said some items were also just not available.

“We tried to remain optimistic, though, and believe persistence has really paid off in the end,” he said. “But all good things take time.

“Since Creative Adventure Lab is a fully unique experience, with custom activities that we design and build ourselves, putting one together takes lots of planning and effort,” continued DeGree.

While the Innovation Lab has been replicated several times in other communities in Eastern Iowa, the Creative Adventure Lab is unique to both Dubuque and now Monticello.

“To put the project into perspective, our flagship facility in Dubuque took more than a decade to evolve into what it is now, so we feel good about the Monticello facility taking less than 10 years.”

The opening will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aside from free admission, all pottery items will be 20 percent off.

The Lab will also be staffed to take admission and help visitors during their experience. DeGree said the team members are all primarily local residents “who have a passion for helping kids and adults be more creative.

“We look forward to seeing them deliver fun experiences to Monticello residents and visitors alike,” offered DeGree.

Following opening weekend, beginning Sept. 2, the Lab will be open on Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This will give the community a change to check us out on the 20th and also give us an opportunity to make sure all of our new staff are fully trained and ready to provide awesome experiences every day we’re open,” said DeGree.

Founding sponsors with this project include: the Welter family, the City of Monticello, Alliant Energy, the Greif family, USDA Rural Development, Iowa Economic Development Authority, Jones County Community Foundation, Mark and Cheryl Falb, and Spahn & Rose Lumber Company.