Cruise takes after older brothers as Army veteran

“My three brothers were all older than me; they were all in the Army. I don’t know why they all chose the Army, but I followed suit.”

Joe Cruise of Scotch Grove spent his day on May 28 in Washington, D.C., on the 51st Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.

Accompanying Cruise was his only daughter, Donna (Cruise) Harmon.

“We have three boys and only one daughter,” shared Cruise. “She’s the youngest of four and lives the farthest away, so we don’t see her that often. So I asked Donna if she was interested in going and she said, ‘Sure!’ It was some great quality time!”

Cruise said it was very special trip for the two of them to experience together.

It was Cruise’s granddaughter and her husband, Taylor and Kirk Atwater, who submitted his name on the Honor Flight list.

“Kirk’s uncle is one of the heads of it (Honor Flight),” shared Cruise. “Plus, I have friends who had been on the flight before.”

This was Cruise’s very first time in our nation’s capital.

Of all of the sights and memorials and monuments to visit and see in one day, it was the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, a depiction of the raising of the U.S. Flag at Iwo Jima, that impressed Cruise.

“That really got my attention,” he marveled. “You could get right up to it and it is so life-like.”

Cruise had seen the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial (Vietnam Wall) before, but not the one in D.C.

They also stopped at the Pentagon, which is a newer stop on the Honor Flight. There, the veterans and guardians got to see the 9/11 Memorial.

“That was impressive,” Cruise said.

The Air Force Memorial, between the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery, also fascinated Cruise.

He was also captivated by the changing of the guard at Arlington Cemetery.

“That’s worth seeing at the cemetery,” he encouraged. “Everywhere we went, we had a police escort.”

Overall, Cruise said the Honor Flight was “a good day.

“We were all on that flight for the same purpose, so we all sat back and enjoyed it,” he said of his fellow veterans. “That’s all we had to do; we didn’t have to worry about anything.

“The whole thing was a full day of respect,” continued Cruise. “It was well organized. There are some terrific donors.”

Throughout their day in D.C., at random moments, Cruise said people would come up to them, thanking the Iowa veterans for their service, shaking their hands, or clapping for them when they got off the plane in D.C.

When they arrived back home in Cedar Rapids, he had to idea there would be so many people, including his own family and friends, welcoming them back.

“I had a feeling, but I sure did not expect that many people,” he said. “When I got off the plane and saw all those people, I thought, ‘My goodness!’”

Cruise and Harmon were seated in the very back of the plane, both traveling to D.C. and returning home. Despite being in the back, they were the first to get off the plane.

“I thought that was unusual,” he said.

Cruise, like his older brothers, enlisted in the Army at 18 years of age.

“I was on my way to Anamosa to volunteer for the draft, which is on the way to Cedar Rapids,” he recalled. “So I just decided to head to Cedar Rapids and take three years of active duty and three years in the (Army) reserves.”

Cruise’s oldest brother enlisted; his other two brothers volunteered for the draft.

Cruise graduated at 17 from Olin High School. He spent a year working for his father and brothers on the farm.

Cruise was sent to Fort Riley in Kansas. He then went to a base in Aberdeen, Md. It was there he learned how to repair fire control instruments.

“I worked on panoramic scopes,” recalled Cruise. “I was in the 1st Division, a strike division, and we were combat ready.”

Two years later, Cruise was sent to Germany.

“But then four to six weeks after I left, my whole division (back in the States) went to Vietnam. I had idea that would happen.”

While in Germany, he worked organizing and tracking the military’s supplies and inventory. Pure coincidence, his supply sergeant was from Waterloo, Iowa.

“It wasn’t what I was trained to do,” he said. “But I got along really well.”

Cruise said he really enjoyed his time in Germany.

Cruise served from 1961-64. When got returned home, he worked construction with his brother and did some farming.

In 1965, his then-girlfriend, Mary, asked him to prom. She attended Midland High School. A year later, in ’66, they were married.

Of his time in the service, Cruise said he learned a lot of discipline, a character trait he’s carried with him all his life.

“Of all the different things I’ve done, I know I got that habit from being in the Army. I’m proud to have served, that all four of us boys served.”