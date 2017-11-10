Culligan enjoys more space, new facility in Monticello

Culligan Total Water in Monticello is hosting an open house and inviting the public to their new location, 19772 Business Highway 151.

Free lunch, giveaways, and tours of the new facility will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Culligan has been in Monticello since 2007, and moved to a new location in early July, next to Kerp’s Service Center. The new Culiigan facility is owned and was built by Lloyd Welter.

“We have more office space and a lot more shop space,” commented Jordan James, Culligan’s operations manager.