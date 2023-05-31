D-62/X-31 intersection under repair

The intersection of County Road D-62 and County Road X-31 is in a state of deterioration. County Engineer Derek Snead commented during the May 23 Jones County Supervisor meeting that this particular intersection has been deteriorating at a fast pace.

“It’s a tough location for an intersection,” he said of so many vehicles starting and stopping, deaccelerating and accelerating.

“It’s one of the worst (intersections) across the county,” continued Snead. “It’s at the top of our list currently in disrepair.”

Secondary Roads has been looking into repairing the intersection, with an engineer’s estimate of $61,885.41. Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said that estimate is based on DOT pricing.

Midwest Concrete Inc. out of Peosta is a subcontractor on the County Road X-64 project, and reached out to Secondary Roads, noting they had an opening in their schedule.

“They’re in the county on another project,” Postel said.

Postel sought a quote from Midwest for the D-62/X-31 intersection. They’re able to do the repair work immediately (May 24) at a cost of $38,009.75.

“It’s bad,” Supervisor John Schlarmann noted. “It’s been falling to pieces the last couple of years.”

“I’ve gotten calls for years about that intersection,” added Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

Snead said the shoulders alongside the roads are also cracking, which doesn’t help the situation.

Postel said while he only sought a price from Midwest, he told the board he could seek project quotes from other contractors if desired.

“But you won’t get a price better than this,” he said.

“They’re (Midwest) is being aggressive with their pricing,” added Snead. “They do projects just like this.”

The board approved the project and quote.

“If we go out to bid,” said Supervisor Joe Oswald, “the price could go up.”

“Very likely,” confirmed Postel.

Postel said the intersection will be closed with traffic control for “two weeks tops.”

The supervisors also talked with Snead and Postel about plans for the old county shop in Monticello, located near Fareway.

Snead said his department does have equipment that sits outside that should be stored inside if possible. However, the old shop is in “disrepair and needs upkeep.” It is also located in the middle of town, which he said is not ideal.

“It’s just an old building,” he said. “We either fix it up or get rid of it. Which direction do you want us to proceed?”

Right now, the facility is empty, though the board is allowing Emergency Management to store equipment inside, though not permanently.

“I’d hate to spend money on this building (in Monticello) versus in Anamosa (the main county shop),” commented Oswald.

“We’ve discarded shops before,” Postel said of the property.

If the county wanted to dispose of the former shop, a public hearing would need to take place where the board accepted sealed bids. The top three bids would be revealed, allowing those individuals to increase their bids accordingly, much like an auction.

“The last standing (bid) takes the property,” Snead said.

Oswald said he’s already received interest in the property.