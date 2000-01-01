

Ben Turnis and his daughter Reagyn attended the library’s “Daddy & Daughter Hair Workshop.” Reagyn sat very still as her dad braided her short hair.



Jen Grassi with Pure Image demonstrates how to braid hair, using Otillie Farrowe as her model.



The Monticello library hosted a “Daddy & Daughter Hair Workshop” on Jan. 13. Several local stylists led the event and assisted dads as they attempted to style their daughters’ hair. Here, Deze’Rae Horstman from Oasis Salon & Spa helps Eric Fagen as he braids his daughter Alissa’s hair. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Jon Kyte tries his best at putting a ponytail is his stepdaughter Kaitlyn Weber’s hair.