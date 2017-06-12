Dec. 11 arraignment set in Covel case

Published by admin on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 10:25am
After her Nov. 27 preliminary hearing, April Covel of Monticello was formally charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter. The charges stem from a March 8, 2017 accident at the intersection of W. Washington Street and S. Cedar Street in Monticello. Covel was driving a van that hit 8-year-old Cassandra Rieken, causing her death.
Covel’s next court date for arraignment is Dec. 11.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!