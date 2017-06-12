Dec. 11 arraignment set in Covel case

After her Nov. 27 preliminary hearing, April Covel of Monticello was formally charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter. The charges stem from a March 8, 2017 accident at the intersection of W. Washington Street and S. Cedar Street in Monticello. Covel was driving a van that hit 8-year-old Cassandra Rieken, causing her death.

Covel’s next court date for arraignment is Dec. 11.